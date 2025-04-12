DDF Consultants to Host DEVCON 25: Pioneering India's Future in Architecture and Infrastructure

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 12: DDF Consultants is proud to announce the third edition of its flagship event, DEVCON'25, taking place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Taj Vivanta, Dwarka, New Delhi. Building on the momentum of two successful editions, this year's conclave is set to be more impactful than ever, uniting key voices from across the built environment to shape a progressive vision for India's future.

With the theme 'INNOVATE, BUILD, TRANSFORM: India's Blueprint for Growth', DEVCON'25 will serve as a high-level platform for thought leadership, strategic dialogue, and cross-sector collaboration in the fields of architecture, engineering, infrastructure, and urban development.

A Visionary Platform for National Development

As India enters a critical phase of rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion, DEVCON'25 aims to ignite conversations that will influence both policy and practice. The event will host a series of focused sessions addressing key issues such as:

* Sustainable and Resilient Infrastructure

* Transformation of Healthcare Infrastructure

* Synergy Among EPC Stakeholders

* Emerging Technologies and Opportunities in the ACE Sector

In parallel, a curated industry exhibition will showcase the latest advancements, materials, and innovations driving transformation in the Architecture, Construction, and Engineering (ACE) ecosystem.

Fostering Collaboration Across Sectors

DEVCON'25 will bring together influential leaders and changemakers from government bodies, public sector enterprises, private firms, academic institutions, and civil society, offering a 360-degree perspective on challenges and opportunities in the infrastructure space.

Organizers' Statement

A spokesperson from DDF Consultants shared:

"DEVCON'25 reaffirms our commitment to nation-building through design, technology, and collaboration. By convening some of the most forward-thinking minds across sectors, we aim to generate actionable insights that will shape not just structures -- but stronger, more resilient communities across India."

For partnerships, or to register for the event, please contact:

Website: www.ddfgroup.com

