New Delhi [India], September 25: In a resounding recognition of cinematic brilliance, acclaimed writer Deepak Kingrani has been conferred with the prestigious National Film Award 2023 for Best Screenplay (Dialogue) for the film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

The award, presented by the President of India at a glittering ceremony in Vigyan Bhawan, celebrates the writer's ability to blend craft, vision, and emotion into stories that have struck a deep chord with audiences nationwide.

"Excellence in every department of filmmaking paves the way to recognition," said Deepak Kingrani, reflecting on the journey that led to this milestone. "For me, writing is not just about words on paper--it's about creating worlds that people can see, feel, and believe in."

Industry veterans and critics alike have hailed the achievement as a landmark moment for contemporary Indian screenwriting.

The award-winning work, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, has already earned widespread acclaim for its compelling narrative, layered characters, and socially resonant themes. The powerful performances of Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, Adrija Sinha, Jai Hind, and the entire ensemble cast brought the story to life on screen with extraordinary depth and authenticity. Guiding the vision was director Apoorv Singh Karki, with Suparn Verma serving as Creative Producer. Produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited, every department--from cinematography to editing, costume design to music, and production design--worked seamlessly to create an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The film not only captivated audiences but also sparked meaningful conversations across the nation, underlining the power of cinema to inspire change and uphold truth.

With this recognition, Deepak Kingrani joins the league of India's finest storytellers. As the industry applauds this milestone, anticipation grows for the many more powerful narratives that will emerge from this creative powerhouse, reminding us once again that great cinema is always the result of a collective spirit working towards a shared vision.

