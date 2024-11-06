Deepak Lamba appointed as CEO of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, paving the way for disruptive future-ready innovation in fashion

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepak Lamba, a distinguished media veteran, as its new Chief Executive Officer. With an impressive career spanning over two decades, Lamba has a proven track record of launching successful media initiatives for leading organizations.

In his role at FEF, Lamba aims to foster collaboration and mentorship opportunities, empowering entrepreneurs to thrive in the dynamic fashion and lifestyle sectors. As a venture studio, FEF is committed to supporting individuals in these industries through a unique business model that combines funding with strategic mentorship, acting as a catalyst for emerging talent.

As a venture studio valued at Rs 540 crore, FEF is not only dedicated to funding but also to mentoring emerging talent through its unique model, which fosters growth and opportunity for fashion entrepreneurs. This includes a notable collaboration with Dharmatic to launch an annual web series, further strengthening FEF's presence in the industry.

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund boasts of an eminent investor pool comprising the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ravi Jaipuria, Karan Johar, Naveen Jindal, Vinod Dugar, and other eminent business and entertainment personalities. With the ambitious goal of becoming the next unicorn in the fashion industry, FEF aims to achieve unicorn status by 2028 through strategic partnerships and investments.

Commenting on his appointment Deepak Lamba said, "I believe that powerful, meaningful experiences can shape industries and inspire individuals. With joining a progressive platform as FEF, my aim is to build communities and platforms that offer unparalleled value, both in terms of business and personal growth."

On this occasion, FEF's chairman Vagish Pathak and founder Sanjay Nigam stated, "With Deepak at the helm of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, we are poised to ignite innovation and drive sustainable growth in the industry, empowering visionary entrepreneurs to turn their dreams into reality."

Lamba brings a wealth of expertise to FEF, having held key positions in the media and entertainment industry. Most recently, he served as the Founder and CEO of Times Strategic Solutions Ltd., and CEO of World Wide Media - the lifestyle and entertainment arm of the Times of India Group. He is also the founder and CEO of Times Pro - the education business unit of the Times of India Group. His leadership experience also includes roles as Business Head of Bloomberg UTV, as well as significant contributions at Viacom 18.

