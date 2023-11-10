Deerika Hypermart Unveils 'Khushiyo ka Shubhaarambh' Festive Campaign

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 10: Deerika Hypermart, a one-stop-shopping hub for all daily household and personal needs, today announced the launch of their unique festive campaign, "Khushiyo ka Shubhaarambh". This one-of-its-kind vibrant carnival is designed to cater to all your festive shopping needs, ensuring that your celebrations resonate with joy, warmth, and cherished gifts for your dear ones.

Deerika Hypermart understands the importance of sharing happiness during the festive season. Therefore, their extensive gift range starts from just Rs. 50, offering a plethora of choices, including Indian sweets, chocolates, cookies, dry fruits, homeware, electronics, and fashion. Here, you will find the perfect gifts for your families, colleagues, and friends, all under one roof. In addition, Deerika Hypermart is excited to unveil a series of exciting festive offers that will bring unmatched value and the prospect of winning exciting gifts to our valued customers.

In keeping with its commitment to enhancing your shopping experience Deerika Hypermart also announced the 'Deerika Express App', an exclusive platform hosting Deerika's festive gifting range. With the app, customers can enjoy the comfort of shopping from the convenience of their homes. If they wish to send gifts to their loved ones, Deerika Hypermart's trusted delivery partners will ensure timely and safe deliveries. To sweeten the deal for new app users, Deerika offers up to 30% cashback on purchases through the app.

Speaking on the occasion, Akash Anand, Managing Director, Deerika Hypermart, commented, "We are overjoyed to launch 'Khushiyo ka Shubhaarambh' at Deerika Hypermart. This celebration is not just about shopping; it's about the sheer joy of giving and sharing in the spirit of the season. With our exclusive offers, convenient app, and membership benefits, we aim to make this festive season a memorable one for all our patrons. We extend a warm invitation to all our esteemed customers and fellow residents to partake in this joyful journey."

For the Deerika loyalists, Deerika Hypermart presents the 'Deerika Membership'. Deerika Plus members can enjoy an additional 5% savings on top of the festive offers, ensuring savings on every purchase. The membership offers exclusive benefits for 6 months, including cashback and a complimentary Deerika Shopping bag worth Rs 200, absolutely free!

Deerika Hypermart is dedicated to making the festive season truly special. "Khushiyo ka Shubhaarambh" is not just a campaign; it's a promise to provide a joyous, convenient, and money-saving shopping experience. Everyone is invited to come and be a part of the grand celebrations, as Deerika Hypermart embarks on this festive journey together.

