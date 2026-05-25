Monday, May 25, 2026 | 07:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,59,050; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,59,050; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,790

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,200 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,59,050, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,790. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,050 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,60,680 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,200.
  
 

Also Read

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver may remain rangebound as US-Iran talks near key stage

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,59,480; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

gold, gold prices

Gold trajectory remains oil-sensitive amid geopolitical tensions: Analyst

silver, silver prices

Silver prices may remain capped unless US-Iran talks improve, says analyst

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,940; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,85,100

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,290 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,940.  
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,94,900.
 
US gold prices rose more than 1 per cent on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and lower oil prices, as investors weighed prospects of a breakthrough in US-Iran peace negotiations. 
Spot gold rose 1.4 per cent to $4,570.88 per ounce by 0045 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery gained 1.1 per cent to $4,572.90. 
The dollar fell, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies.Gold kept trading at a steep discount in India last week, as price volatility dampened demand, while premiums eased in China. 
Gold speculators cut net long position by 6,239 contracts to 94,388 in the week to May 19. 
Spot silver climbed 3.9 per cent to $78.42 per ounce, platinum rose 1.9 per cent to $1,959.85, and palladium was up 1.9 per cent at $1,373.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

More From This Section

crude oil, oil

Oil falls 4% to two-week low as US-Iran seen moving closer to peace deal

crude oil, oil sector

Oil prices gain as investors doubt breakthrough in US-Iran peace talks

crude oil, iran oil

Oil rebounds on uncertainty over Iran peace deal, inventory drawdowns

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,58,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Gold Loans

Gold loans lead retail credit growth as lenders pivot to secured assetspremium

Topics : Gold Prices Gold Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVESRH vs RCB LIVE ScoreUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance