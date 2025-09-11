DES PU's BBA Programme Integrates Experiential Learning with Industry Immersion from Year One

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: DES Pune University (DES PU) proudly announces a strategic academic evolution in its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program by introducing a groundbreaking approach: integrating experiential learning and real-world exposure from the very first year. This forward-thinking initiative places DES PU among the leading institutions offering future-ready education aligned with evolving global industry demands.

As automation reshapes global job markets, DES PU emphasizes the growing need for professionals equipped with uniquely human skills--critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, emotional intelligence, and effective communication. The revamped BBA curriculum is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application, shaping agile professionals ready for real-world challenges.

From the first semester itself, students will engage in industry immersion programs, case-based learning, digital tools, and project-based coursework. This structure ensures that students not only learn theoretical concepts but also gain hands-on exposure to business practices through early experiential modules.

The updated BBA program includes key subject areas such as Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, and Cross-Cultural Management, in line with NEP 2020 guidelines. These subjects are delivered through a practice-oriented, application-driven approach, helping students build decision-making and problem-solving capabilities while preparing for leadership roles in diverse industries.

Eligibility Criteria:

To ensure wide accessibility to aspiring students, DES PU has outlined the following eligibility norms:

* Minimum passing score in Class 12th or equivalent (SSC/ISC/CBSE/NIOS/State Boards) with English as a subject, in any stream, from a Government-approved institution.

* For reserved category candidates from Maharashtra, only a minimum passing score is required.

* Alternatively, candidates may apply with a minimum 60% aggregate score in:

* A 3-year Diploma from any Government-approved institution with English.

* Competency and Vocational Courses (MCVC) with English as a subject.

Selection Process:

Admission to the BBA program will be granted based on performance in either:

* The MAH-BBA CET 2025, or

* The DES PU UCET - a remote proctored online entrance exam conducted by the university.

This dual pathway ensures flexibility and fair access to students across the country.

"Our vision for the BBA program is clear--we want to go beyond textbooks and create real-world learning experiences that empower students with the right mix of academic knowledge, professional exposure, and human-centric capabilities," said Prof. Dr. Manju Chopra (Head of School, Business and Management) at DES PU. "With experiential learning and industry integration from day one, we are nurturing leaders who are not just job-ready but future-ready."

About DES PU:

With a legacy of over 140 years, DES Pune University (DES PU) is widely recognized for academic excellence and holistic development. Its innovative and NEP-aligned BBA program demonstrates its continued commitment to nurturing competent, socially aware, and future-oriented graduates equipped to thrive in a transforming global business landscape.

For more information, please visit the website at https://despu.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)