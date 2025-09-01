Design Conclave 2025: Where Global Innovation Meets Indian Craft

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Design Conclave 2025 returns with a two-day celebration of architecture, interiors, design, and craftsmanship, spotlighting the evolving landscape of global and Indian creativity. Taking place on 29-30 August at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, the conclave will bring together visionary architects, designers, artisans, and thought leaders for an immersive exchange of ideas, culture, and innovation.

More than an event, Design Conclave is positioned as a cross-cultural platform that bridges international design innovation with India's indigenous craft traditions. Through engaging dialogues, live showcases, and installations, the Conclave fosters collaboration across disciplines while highlighting design as both cultural expression and an agent of change.

As a special segment within Design Conclave 2025, 'Threads of Time: Sustainable Soul' by ROOH conceptualised by experiential designer Ruchi Sharma, reimagines the timeless grandeur of Art Deco wall panels through the lens of sustainability. Integrating Indian textiles, traditional printing, hand embroidery, and upcycled materials the showcase presents panels that are both visually striking and ethically crafted. Designed as an immersive journey, this curation demonstrates how heritage techniques and conscious design can redefine luxury, offering a soulful dialogue between innovation and tradition.

This year, under the vision of Bulbeer Gandhi, Director of Design Conclave, the platform presents Transition, a showcase that bridges global innovation with India's rich craft heritage. With over a decade of experience curating exhibitions across jewellery, lifestyle, and fashion, Bulbeer has been instrumental in shaping the Conclave into a globally recognized movement, one that bridges the gap between India's artisanal legacy and contemporary design innovation.

Design Conclave has always been about building bridges between global innovation and Indian craft, between heritage and modernity, and most importantly, between people and ideas. With this year's edition, our focus is on creating an inclusive and collaborative platform where sustainability, craftsmanship, and design excellence come together to inspire the future. We want every participant to walk away not just with ideas, but with a renewed sense of purpose for how design can shape a more responsible world." - Bulbeer Gandhi, Show Director, Design Conclave

Highlights of Design Conclave 2025

Global & Indian Voices in Design

International leaders including Phillipe Fouche (SAOTA, South Africa), Palinda Kannangara (Sri Lanka), Johannes Schefelner & Shajay Bhooshan from Zaha Hadid Architects (London) will share the stage with India's foremost names such as Hafeez Contractor, Manish Kumat, Sravanya Pittie Rao, Oscar & Ponni Concessao, Shripal Munshi, Ratan Batliboi and others . Together, they will discuss themes shaping the future of design--from cultural identity to sustainability.

The Karigar Showcase

A live celebration of India's artisanal legacy featuring master craftsmen such as 15th-generation potters from Rajasthan, terracotta artists from Molela, bamboo artisans from Gujarat, and pichwai painters from Nathdwara. This showcase reimagines traditional crafts for a contemporary audience.

Art & Architecture Installations

Designers including Karan Desai, Kalyan Rathore, and Tanisha Bansal will transform the space into an experiential landscape through bold, immersive installations.

Interactive Workshops

Hands-on sessions with creative leaders such as Kalyan Rathore (From Spark to Sculpture), and Folds Design Studio (Print, Cut & Assemble), offering new perspectives on creativity and materiality.

About Design Conclave 2025: Design Conclave is a two-day celebration of architecture, interiors, craftsmanship, and design that brings together leading voices from India and across the globe. Hosted at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, the platform curates thought-provoking discussions, experiential exhibits, and cultural showcases. With its focus on innovation and indigenous expression, the Conclave serves as a space for collaboration, inspiration, and the exchange of creative ideas..

About the Spokesperson : Bulbeer Gandhi

Bulbeer Gandhi is the Director of Design Conclave, with over a decade of experience curating exhibitions across jewellery, lifestyle, and fashion. She has been instrumental in transforming the Conclave into a globally recognized platform that champions collaboration across disciplines from artisans preserving traditional crafts to international architects redefining sustainable practices. Her guiding philosophy, "Design. Create. Collaborate." positions the Conclave as the largest collaborative space for design enthusiasts in India.

