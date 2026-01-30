DesiMachines.com completes one year of helping buyers make clearer Construction Equipment decisions

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30: As India's construction activity expands across highways, housing, mining, and industrial infrastructure, equipment buying decisions are becoming more frequent--and more complex. Yet for many owners, contractors, and operators, uncertainty remains a constant companion.

Should the job require an excavator or a backhoe loader? Is it wiser to invest in one larger machine or deploy two smaller ones? Is buying new always better than used? Does leasing make more financial sense? And how should one fairly evaluate machine price, financing, or insurance options?

In the absence of structured, unbiased guidance, such questions often go unanswered--leading many buyers to make decisions they later regret.

DesiMachines.com (https://desimachines.com/) was built to address exactly this gap.

Launched in February 2025, the platform has completed one year as an independent digital destination for construction equipment and heavy engineering machines, helping buyers evaluate options with clarity rather than influence. The idea was shaped by founder Saurav Agarwal, drawing on over six years of hands-on experience across construction equipment dealership operations--sales, aftersales, spares, and dealer management--alongside running a marketing agency business.

"The equipment may differ, but the concern is the same everywhere," says Saurav Agarwal, Founder and CEO, DesiMachines. "Your hard-earned money deserves the right investment."

Over the past year, DesiMachines has grown organically to over 25,000 monthly users, with more than 600+ buyers each month using the platform to navigate machine discovery, comparisons, and access to buying, financing, and insurance options. The platform enables users to explore machines across brands, compare specifications and models, and identify equipment that fits their specific application--without promoting any single manufacturer.

Importantly, DesiMachines does not sell machines. It positions itself as a neutral decision-support and discovery platform, allowing buyers to "suno sabki, chuno apni."

The platform already has multiple OEMs, dealers, and equipment financiers onboard, and is approaching breakeven, signalling early validation of a scalable business model.

DesiMachines was incepted with the strategic and digital expertise of PromotEdge (https://www.promotedge.com) and continues to evolve alongside the agency, leveraging its deep experience across construction equipment, heavy engineering, and industrial B2B sectors.

PromotEdge along with its Global arm PromotEdge Digital (https://www.promotedgedigital.com/) is serving client across both industrial and consumer-facing brands, including Veedol Lubricants, Dozco Australia (https://dozco.com.au/), Weichai Engines, Xtreme-Media, LedX Technology (https://www.ledxtechnology.com/), Doctors' Choice, and many more, and its role has focused on shaping the platform's digital architecture, positioning, and long-term narrative clarity.

As highlighted in recent coverage by Construction World and ET Manufacturing, DesiMachines reflects a broader shift toward informed, data-led equipment decision-making in India's relationship-driven market.

Looking ahead, the platform plans to introduce AI-driven machine discovery, expand coverage across mining and material handling, and develop tools to help buyers better understand lifecycle costs and return on investment.

One year in, DesiMachines is not trying to replace industry relationships--but to strengthen them with facts.

