Destination Tripura - Business Meet 2026 Investors' Roadshow Successfully Held in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 26: The Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, successfully organised Destination Tripura - Business Meet 2026, an Investors' Roadshow, on 24 February 2026 in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Federation House, New Delhi. The programme witnessed strong participation from industry stakeholders, investors, policymakers, and members of the diplomatic community.

The Roadshow was organised as a precursor to Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026, scheduled to be held later this year in Agartala. The programme effectively showcased Tripura's evolving industrial ecosystem, ongoing infrastructure initiatives, and emerging opportunities across priority sectors. The event facilitated meaningful engagement between the State Government and industry representatives, reinforcing Tripura's position as an emerging investment destination.

The Hon'ble Minister for Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, Mrs. Santana Chakma, graced the event. She briefed participants on the vast potential of investing in Tripura across multiple sectors. The Minister also highlighted the progressive reforms being undertaken by the State Government to ensure hassle-free investment processes and to strengthen further the Ease of Doing Business ecosystem in Tripura.

Senior officials of the State Government were also present and actively engaged with participants on policy initiatives, sector-specific incentives, and investment facilitation mechanisms being implemented across the State.

Highlighting the Government's focus on multiple service-sector industries and investor-friendly policies, Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, Industries & Commerce, urged the business community to explore untapped opportunities in skilled human resources, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Tourism, Food Processing, Rubber, and other emerging sectors. He also emphasised opportunities for public-private partnerships in various sectors in the State. Dr Deepak Kumar, Director, Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, also gave a presentation highlighting the immense opportunities in the State.

V R Sharma, Vice Chairman, Jindal Advisory Service, shared the experience of investing in Tripura and said that his company had already invested Rs. 250 crore and looks forward to investing more in the State.

The event witnessed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding and Letters of Intent worth over Rs. 2000 crore across multiple sectors.

An exclusive interactive Ambassador & High Commissioner Meet was also held in the evening, bringing together members of the diplomatic fraternity and the senior representatives of bilateral chambers and trade bodies. The discussions were focused on strengthening international partnerships, enhancing trade linkages, and exploring new avenues for investment and cooperation with Tripura and the Northeastern region.

