Deutsche Aircraft Collaborates with SASMOS HET for the Cutting-edge D328eco™ Programme

NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 5: Deutsche Aircraft proudly announces a strategic partnership with SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd., marking a significant milestone in their efforts to advance aerospace engineering worldwide. In this groundbreaking collaboration, SASMOS HET Technologies will provide specialised design and development of Electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS), enhancing the cutting-edge 40-seater regional turboprop from Deutsche Aircraft, the D328eco. This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to innovation and expert craftsmanship, with SASMOS bringing their expertise to this collaboration. Nico Neumann, COO at Deutsche Aircraft, states, "We are excited to welcome SASMOS HET Technologies as a partner of the D328eco programme. Their reputation for developing and delivering top-tier aerospace wiring solutions aligns perfectly with our needs for the D328eco. This partnership promises to advance our aircraft programme and set new industry standards."

"Being chosen by Deutsche Aircraft is a significant recognition for us," says Chandrashekar H.G., CMD of SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd. "This partnership affirms our position as innovators in aerospace technology and strengthens our commitment to become leaders in the industry."

This collaboration will not only propel the D328eco to new heights but also solidify the leadership that Deutsche Aircraft has shown in the global aerospace market. Both Deutsche Aircraft and SASMOS expect this partnership to yield significant advancements in operational efficiencies and industry-leading innovations.

Deutsche Aircraft is a German aircraft manufacturer built on the heritage of aviation pioneers that continues to propel the aviation industry forward with innovative solutions. Supported by a highly skilled and passionate team of international engineers and aviation experts, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the most advanced regional aircraft on the market: the D328eco. As a type certificate holder and service partner for existing D328® (both prop and jet) operators worldwide, the company is uniquely positioned to complement the existing fleet with this next-generation aircraft.

Deutsche Aircraft employs the latest technologies and best practices to ensure the highest levels of reliability, efficiency, and sustainability for the D328eco. As a strategic partner for the sustainable development of regional air transport, Deutsche Aircraft is working with key players in the industry to achieve climate-neutral flights. www.deutscheaircraft.com

SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of advanced engineering solutions to the aerospace sector and is renowned for its excellence and innovation. SASMOS is committed to delivering superior quality and performance, helping to shape the technological landscape of modern aerospace. www.sasmos.com.

