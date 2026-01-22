DevX Accelerates National Expansion Through First-Of-Its-Kind "Landowner First" Development Management Model Unlocks 8.6 Lakh Sq. Ft. Of Premium Workspace

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 21: Dev Accelerator Limited (NSE: DEVX; BSE: 544513), one of India's leading enterprise-focused managed office space providers, continues to scale and create value through its strategic Development Management (DM) model. This innovative framework has propelled the company's footprint to over 8.6 lakh square feet of operational space across 28 centers. The company reported INR 1780 Mn in revenue for FY 25, a major shift in how commercial real estate assets are developed and monetized in India.

Moving beyond traditional Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) where land titles are often split, the DevX DM model empowers landowners to retain 100% ownership and control of their assets. This approach has been instrumental in the company's expansion into major metros like Mumbai and Hyderabad, as well as high growth Tier II cities including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Udaipur, Indore, and Surat. Clients like Zomato, Manubhai & Shah, Wipfli, Paperchase & Co. and Persistent Systems have taken up spaces with DevX across multiple cities.

By stepping in as a strategic partner rather than just a developer, DevX manages the entire project lifecycle end to end. This includes feasibility studies, design, government approvals, construction monitoring and final leasing.

Speaking on the success of the model, Mr. Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, Dev Accelerator Limited, said, "At the heart of our strategy is the Development Management model, designed to bridge the gap between non-institutional landowners and the growing demand for institutional-grade office assets. We are witnessing a clear shift in landowners increasingly seeking professional partners who can unlock the full value of their land without diluting ownership. Our model delivers exactly that - offering real-time digital visibility across the development lifecycle and a success-linked fee structure that aligns interests from day one. This collaborative approach allows us to scale rapidly while delivering premium, ready to move workspaces for our enterprise clients."

The DM model addresses critical market challenges such as capital availability and complex regulatory compliance by leveraging DevX's institutional grade processes and funding networks. For landowners, this partnership translates into superior financial outcomes, offering 20% to 30% higher overall returns by saving on stamp duty costs and generating additional income streams.

DevX differentiates itself through a "supply led" and "demand led" approach, where 70% of its portfolio caters to large enterprise clients with long term needs. The company's in house expertise covers every aspect of development. This includes "Phi Designs" for interior solutions and dedicated teams for project management and leasing. This integrated capability ensures that projects are completed within strict timelines, often transforming visions into fully furnished offices within 75 to 90 days.

As India's real estate sector matures with better consultants and enhanced transparency, the demand for professional development management is rising. DevX is well positioned to lead this transformation, having already secured an additional 7.2 lakh square feet in signed agreements. The company remains committed to building vibrant communities and sustainable assets that generate long term value for all stakeholders.

About Dev Accelerator Limited

Dev Accelerator Limited is an enterprise focused, full solution managed workspace platform. We design, build and operate custom offices end to end covering site selection, bespoke fit outs, technology integration and facility management under a single SLA.

With one of India's largest Tier 2 footprints by operational flex stock, DevX serves enterprises, startups and global corporations with collaborative, customizable work environments across the country. The company operates 28 centres across multiple Indian cities with over 14,000 seats and 8.6 lakh sq. ft. under management. This is complemented by design and build and allied services that ensure fast handovers and consistent standards.

For more information, please visit www.devx.work

Media Contact:

Saylee Narkar

T +91 77189 77879

E saylee.narkar@adfactorspr.com

Shivam Tripathi:

T +91 93246 66680

E shivam.tripathi@adfactorspr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)