Dexian India Announces Groundbreaking Investment in AgriTech to Empower Indian Farmers

New Delhi [India], March 27: Dexian India has announced a significant investment in AgriTech, marking a transformative step in empowering Indian farmers with cutting-edge digital solutions. The move positions Dexian India as a key player in revolutionizing India's agricultural landscape through AI-powered platforms and data-driven insights.

Pioneering Digital Transformation with BIHAN

Dexian India's flagship initiative, BIHAN, has played a pivotal role in digitizing Bihar's state-wide farming operations, enabling the government to make policy decisions based on real-time data. The platform addresses long-standing challenges such as cumbersome offline data collection, limited market information, and inefficient resource management. With 9100+ registered users across 47,943 villages, BIHAN integrates 70+ external datasets to provide actionable insights on government schemes, market prices, and agri-assets mapping.

BIHAN streamlines Data Collection, Monitoring & Managing Resources across 10+ divisions, providing Smart Visualization of synchronized data from 47,943 villages. The platform offers Access to wider Market and Price Information by monitoring 100 markets, along with Mapping of agri-asset structures with Geo Coordinates. Enhanced decision-making is driven by 100+ Dashboards & Data Reports and Extensible APIs for seamless data integration.

The platform's AgmarkNet 2.0 initiative has facilitated the digital transformation of 4,000+ mandis, reducing the influence of middlemen and ensuring fair pricing mechanisms, thereby promoting transparency and equitable market access.

Integration with State and National Systems

BIHAN's data is integrated with critical government systems, including:

- AGMARKNET, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India

- Cooperative Department, Government of Bihar

- Planning and Development Department, Government of Bihar

- Bihar Krishi, Government of Bihar

This extensive integration enables real-time data sharing, fostering better governance and policy implementation at both the state and national levels.

AI-Powered Personalized Advisory Platform

Further strengthening its commitment to agricultural innovation, Dexian India has introduced the Agriculture Information Exchange Platform (AIEP), powered by dynAg. This GenAI-powered platform uses IVRS systems that speak the farmer's language, providing dynamic, personalized advisories to smallholder farmers. Supporting regional languages like Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magadhi, AIEP currently serves over 1200 active farmers, with 88% positive feedback on AI-generated responses. The platform helps farmers make informed decisions on crop selection, pest management, and government schemes.

Driving Inclusive and Sustainable Agriculture

Dexian India's investment aligns with the Government of India's vision for inclusive agricultural development. By adopting Digital Public Good principles, Dexian India ensures that its solutions are accessible, scalable, and transparent. The platforms have optimized resource utilization and facilitated the distribution of government subsidies, creating a more equitable agricultural ecosystem. The Hari Chadar Seed Scheme under BIHAN has successfully eliminated 5% of non-compliant applicants, ensuring that subsidies reach only deserving farmers.

A Vision for the Future

Commenting on the investment, Venkat Lakshminarasimha, Head of Solutions for India and the Middle East at Dexian India, said, "Dexian India is committed to empowering India's farming communities through innovative digital solutions. Our investment in AgriTech reflects our dedication to driving sustainable growth and creating a data-driven agricultural ecosystem that uplifts farmers and strengthens the nation's agricultural backbone."

Dexian India's continued investment in next-generation technologies like AI, cloud computing, and data analytics positions the company as a frontrunner in shaping the future of Indian agriculture.

About Dexian India: Founded in 1994, Dexian brings 30+ years of expertise with a global presence in 70+ locations and 10,000+ employees, generating over $1 billion in revenue. We prioritize a customer-centric approach, fostering strategic partnerships for mutual success. Trusted by 250+ Fortune 500 companies across industries, we specialize in IT consulting, solution sales, and Global Capability Centers (GCCs). As a leader in AgriTech, we help retail and agricultural enterprises optimize IT, enhance efficiency, and improve security. Our talent engagement and innovative IT solutions ensure we exceed expectations, safeguarding and advancing your technology and agricultural investments.

