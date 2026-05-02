Dhash Defense Systems to Showcase Indigenous All-Terrain Vehicles at North Tech Symposium 2026

VMPL

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2: Dhash Defense Systems, the defense technology arm of the Dhash Group, will showcase its indigenous all-terrain vehicle platforms at the North Tech Symposium 2026, the Indian Army's flagship technology showcase, being held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh from May 04 to May 06, 2026.

The company will be present at Stall No. 67, Hall B, COBRA Auditorium, displaying two purpose built platforms developed under the Indian Ministry of Defence's IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.

Platforms on display

Dhash Defense Systems has developed a growing portfolio of indigenous defense and mobility products, of which two flagship platforms will be unveiled to the Indian Army leadership and the wider defense ecosystem at Prayagraj.

DHASH 4x4 4S: A four seater all-terrain vehicle engineered for rapid troop mobility across extreme terrain.

DHASH 4x4 5S: A closed cabin five seater variant specialised for Super High Altitude Areas (SHAA), built for formations deployed in the high altitude sectors of the Northern theatre.

"Building defense capability for India is the most consequential contribution a manufacturing group can make to nation building. Our platforms at North Tech Symposium 2026 are entirely designed and developed in India, and they are our concrete commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Manjunath Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Dhash Defense Systems.

About Dhash Defense Systems

Dhash Defense Systems is the defense technology business of the Dhash Group, focused on the design, development and manufacture of indigenous mobility and combat systems for the Indian Armed Forces under the IDDM framework, with a focus on platforms suited to India's most demanding operational theatres.

Website: www.dhashdefense.com Email: defense@dhashgroup.com

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