Dhirubhai Ambani Honoured Posthumously With 'Lifetime Achievment Award'

New Delhi [India], April 17: The grand 75th anniversary celebrations of Shree Market Silk Merchants Association ended on 14th April at the Garware Club House, Mumbai. During the celebrations, Chief Guest Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, presented "Lifetime Achievement Award" posthumously to Late Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder of The Reliance Group. He also unveiled a Textile Souvenir on this occasion.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha stated that India has a rich textile heritage. 400 years ago, Dhaka's muslin saree used to pass through the ring. The second phase of development was spent by Dhirubhai Ambani, who created a vast production capacity of fibre, yarn, and textiles. The third phase has been created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the slogan 'Make in India'.

Padmabhushan Kundanbhai Vyas, who was the Guest of Honour at the function, said that today Surat and Ahmedabad have overtaken Mumbai, which has lagged behind in the production and trade of textiles. Mumbai's textile business will flourish only if Bhiwandi's power loom industry and Dombivli's processing industry flourish. Mumbai is no longer a manufacturing centre, but a distribution centre, as the 8 small and big textile markets in the C ward have become outdated. These textile markets should be redeveloped and modernized and connectivity should be improved there.

Neeraj Mehta, newly elected President of Shree Market Silk Merchants Association, stated, "We are now on the cusp of a new era, new opportunities have emerged from sustainable fashion, digital transformation, global trade and innovation. We now have to take the rich legacy of 75 years of textile trade beyond Maharashtra to India and globally. Referring to the Shree Market Silk Merchants Association Education Fund, Neeraj Mehta informed that with the help of Reliance Foundation, educational assistance has been provided to 650 students in the last four years. We provide educational assistance to the children of staff, gumasta and mathadi workers.

Narendra Mehta, former President of Shree Market Silk Merchants Association, informed that our second important task is that of arbitration. The award that our arbitrator gives is also recognised by the law. First of all, we try to find a solution through mutual settlement and dialogue between the two parties. Our legal advisor is Advocate Rakesh Jain.

Pankaj Sheth (Orbit Exports Ltd.), Guest of Honour & Sponsor of the event commented that this is a history, a tradition and a family journey. We, the merchants are the bridge between weavers and consumers. The role of traders is similar to that of service industries.

Smt. Sushma Morthania, Founder and Director, India SME Forum informed that 75 industrial hubs are coming up in the country, whose advantage should be availed by the industry.

Jayantilal Jain, Honorary Secretary of the association proposed the vote of thanks.

