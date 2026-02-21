DIA enables Doddaballapur industries for the rollout of India's new labour codes

VMPL

Doddaballapura (Karnataka) [India], February 20: With India preparing for the eventual rollout of its four consolidated labour codes, Doddaballapur Industries Association (DIA) initiated the workshop for its members in the Doddaballapur industrial belt to discuss compliance readiness, regulatory clarity, and operational implications for manufacturing and industrial enterprises.

The session, organised by the DIA in collaboration with HR solutions firm Ascent HR Technologies, brought together over 50 HR heads, compliance professionals, and senior industry executives. Discussions focused on the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code - reforms expected to significantly reshape workforce management and statutory compliance across sectors.

Participants highlighted the need for greater clarity around implementation timelines, compliance processes, and operational preparedness, particularly for manufacturing clusters employing large workforces. Industry representatives noted that while the labour codes aim to simplify India's regulatory framework and improve ease of doing business, organisations will need to realign internal processes, payroll structures, and compliance systems in order to be compliant with the new Labour Codes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ajay Bhargava, President, along with the acknowledgment of executive committee members from Doddaballapur Industries Association, said "With the introduction of the new Labour Codes, it is critical for organizations to stay informed and prepared. This session was aimed at equipping our member industries with practical knowledge and confidence to navigate compliance effectively. We are pleased to collaborate with Ascent HR Technologies in bringing such valuable learning platforms to our HR community."

Subramanyam S, CEO, Ascent HR Technologies, said the transition would require organisations to reassess several aspects of workforce management and financial implications. "The new labour codes introduce structural changes in areas such as wage definitions, social security coverage, and compliance reporting. For many organisations, especially in manufacturing, preparedness will be key to ensuring a smooth transition while maintaining operational continuity," he said.

Experts at the session also discussed how the reforms could enhance transparency in wage structures, strengthen social security coverage, and streamline labour compliance requirements, while emphasising the importance of capacity building among HR and compliance teams.

Doddaballapur, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru, is home to a diverse mix of textile, engineering, aerospace, and manufacturing companies and represents a key industrial cluster in Karnataka.

