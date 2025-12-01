DiagnoSearch celebrates 30 years of excellence in clinical research and scientific innovation

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: DiagnoSearch Life Sciences, one of India's most trusted and experienced Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), marks a significant milestone as it completes 30 years of advancing scientific and clinical research. To commemorate this landmark anniversary, the organization hosted a celebratory event at its Mumbai headquarters, inviting select alumni, long-standing collaborators, and employees who have been integral to its journey.

Since its inception in 1995, DiagnoSearch has grown from a central laboratory services provider into a globally respected CRO known for its scientific rigor, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to compliance across clinical operations, data management and biostatistics, medical affairs and safety management, and quality assurance.

Over the past three decades, DiagnoSearch has partnered with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device innovators, supporting hundreds of clinical studies across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Its work has contributed meaningfully to accelerating drug development, strengthening clinical evidence, and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

Today, the organization's clinical research capabilities are rated among the best in the country, enabling end-to-end services across the clinical development lifecycle. DiagnoSearch has delivered high-quality scientific data that has supported approvals across India, Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, and other key markets, earning a distinguished reputation for ethical research, data integrity, and rigorous regulatory adherence.

The 30-year anniversary was an opportunity for DiagnoSearch to celebrate its journey and its culture of integrity, teamwork, and excellence. Its leadership team reflected on the company's scientific achievements and its continued commitment to innovation-led clinical research.

Reflecting on the milestone, Dr. Manisha Ginde, Co-Founder, President & Managing Director, DiagnoSearch Life Sciences, said, "Completing 30 years is a meaningful milestone for us, shaped by scientific rigor, the trust of our sponsors, and the steadfast commitment of our teams. Every step was an opportunity to learn, and the hurdles and challenges gave us an opportunity to better ourselves and come out stronger. For DiagnoSearch the journey continues, and as we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing high-quality research that helps bring safe and effective therapies to patients around the world."

Echoing her thoughts, Dr. Vinod Mattoo, Executive Director, DiagnoSearch Life Sciences, said, "As we celebrate 30 years of DiagnoSearch, we are excited to look to the future and remain committed to scaling globally, strengthening our therapeutic depth, and harnessing advanced technologies to redefine how clinical research is delivered. The future of DiagnoSearch is one of ambition, innovation, and lasting impact."

About DiagnoSearch Life Sciences:

Founded on 29th November 1995, DiagnoSearch Life Sciences (DiagnoSearch) Pvt. Ltd. is a premium full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) with a 30-year legacy in delivering agile, data-driven clinical research solutions worldwide. Combining the reach of a global CRO with the agility of a specialized partner, DLS is trusted by sponsors for its therapeutic depth, scientific excellence, quality and commitment. The company provides end-to-end services across the clinical development lifecycle, including Clinical Operations, Central Laboratory Services, Medical Affairs & Safety Management, Data Management, Biostatistics, and Scientific & Regulatory Writing. Under the visionary leadership of Co-Founder, President & Managing Director, Dr. Manisha Ginde, and late Founder Dr. Vasudeo Ginde, DiagnoSearch combines scientific rigor with entrepreneurial agility and is driven by its values of people and integrity. Today, its growing global presence is spread across South Korea, Mexico, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, and several regions of APAC and Africa. DiagnoSearch continues to expand its capabilities, adopt advanced technologies, and advance clinical research to positively impact health outcomes worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)