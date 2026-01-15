Digicomm, the digital arm of ICCPL group, clinches Double Wins at Experiential Marketing Awards 2025

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 15: Digicomm Marketing Services LLP ("DigiComm"), the digital marketing arm of ICCPL group, India's one of the large size PR firms and the largest PR & Communications agency when it comes to sectors like real estate, was honored at the E4M Red Carpet Experiential Marketing Awards 2025, held at New Delhi, for its exemplary work in experiential marketing. Digicomm, the digital marketing agency with its headquarters in Noida (UP), received accolades in two prestigious categories: Best Use of Digital Marketing and Most Innovative Event Format, reinforcing its position as a digitally creative force in the experiential and digital marketing space.

The E4M Red Carpet Experiential Marketing Awards celebrate creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in the Event and MICE industry. This recognition reflects DigiComm's commitment to delivering impactful campaigns that merge imagination with strategy.

DigiComm, the digital marketing arm of Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. (ICCPL Group) continues to focus on creating experiential narratives that move beyond visibility to build stronger engagement and recall. Since its inception in 2018, the agency has established a strong presence by delivering end-to-end digital marketing solutions, including SEO, SMO, content marketing, ORM, lead generation, and website development. With a diverse portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, e-commerce, education, and automobile sectors, DigiComm effectively combines digital innovation with experiential strategy, reinforcing its role in shaping compelling brand stories in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Digicomm recently, was also awarded the Best Digital Marketing Agency for the year 2025 (North) for its innovative marketing strategy for real estate and other sectors.

Dushyant Sinha, Founder, ICCPL group & Digicomm says, "Winning these awards is a reflection of my team's relentless pursuit of creativity and innovation. At DigiComm, we believe that every campaign should resonate with the audience on a deeper level, blending imagination with tangible results. Being recognized for both digital excellence and inventive event formats reinforces our belief that impactful ideas, when executed thoughtfully, always stand out. This is not just a win for our team but a validation that pushing boundaries and experimenting boldly in the marketing space truly pays off."

Shrey Gupta, Associate Director, Digicomm Marketing Services LLP, added, "These awards spotlight our expertise in digital marketing, where we use smart SEO with targeted keywords and structured data for better search rankings, combined with social media optimization through retargeting ads and custom audience building on platforms like Google DV360. We handle online reputation with real-time sentiment tracking and social listening tools, while optimizing user journeys via A/B testing, heatmaps for better design, and personalized data for stronger leads. This approach delivers fast-loading pages, 30-50% higher conversions, and better returns through smart tracking - showing how precise digital strategies create lasting experiential impact."

With a strong emphasis on creativity, innovation, and execution excellence, DigiComm remains dedicated to shaping experiential campaigns that leave a lasting mark, proving that powerful ideas always find their moment in the spotlight.

About Digicomm

Founded in 2018, DigiComm is the digital wing of ICCPL group, a large-sized Indian PR firm renowned for having a leadership position for sectors like Real Estate, Hospitality and Education. Digicomm, offers end-to-end digital marketing solutions (SEO, SMO, ORM, Content Marketing, Lead Generation, Website Development) for multiple sectors, including real estate, hospitality, e-commerce, education, and automobile. Its mission is to deliver metamorphic digital marketing solutions that leave a tangible impression, helping clients grow in reach, visibility, brand recall, and conversion. The digital marketing agency has worked with clients like Delhi Public Schools, Omaxe Group, Eros, Gaurs, Mahagun, Khaitan Public School, Aditya Group, Saya, Sushma, Migsun, BPTP and many others.

