Digital Marketplace Headsup B2B Has Raised Rs 18.89 CR in Investments Led by Harendra Singh Family Office

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 10: Headsup B2B, a bootstrapped venture with over Rs 100 crores in lifetime revenue, has raised this funding to fuel its growth. Raised funds will be deployed in team development with a focus on 100+ senior and mid level hirings across India, improving the tech-enabled full stack platform in B2B space which will cater from discovery to fulfillment and financing in the near future, exploring new vertical commerce avenues, and expanding cross-border business.

Headsup B2B is a multi-category platform with a focus on infrastructure and green energy. Commenting on the development, Founder Sumit Kumar said, "B2B space offers untapped potential that is yet to be explored by well-funded companies and this gives us an interesting proposition to explore such segments. Further, the market size is growing both horizontally and vertically, and with PM Modi & Government's focus on becoming Atmanirbhar and Vikshit Bharat, the demand will be huge. Until now, we have been boot-strapped and have achieved profitability and rapid growth without external funding. But then there always comes a time when you need a strong support system to take the efforts to the next level, and thankfully we have got the best in our investors. I am very proud of the entire Headsup Ecosystem, each and every employee who has stuck and contributed day and night to reach this day."