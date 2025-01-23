Digital Skills in the Built Environment Sector

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The built environment sector, which includes fields like architecture, engineering, construction, urban planning, and facilities management, has traditionally relied on manual processes and physical models.

But times are changing. The rise of digital technologies--such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Digital Twin technologies--has transformed how we design, manage, and optimize spaces. These technologies have not just streamlined processes, they have revolutionized how businesses work and make decisions.

Digital tools are now empowering professionals to make more informed decisions, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance collaboration. Take BIM, for example: architects and engineers can now collaborate effortlessly, visualize designs in 3D, and identify potential issues before construction even begins. Similarly, GIS helps urban planners make data-driven decisions about land use, transportation, and sustainability. AI is stepping in to forecast equipment failures by analyzing sensor data, optimizing HVAC systems in smart buildings, and assessing construction risks. These technologies enable proactive, intelligent decisions that minimize delays and improve overall outcomes.

In today's rapidly evolving landscape, mastering digital skills is no longer optional--it's essential for students aiming to stand out and succeed. Emerging technologies are transforming industries, driving innovation, and fostering sustainability, making them invaluable in fields such as engineering, urban planning, healthcare, and logistics. By gaining proficiency in these areas, students acquire a multidisciplinary skill set that empowers them to tackle complex problems, improve project management, and make data-driven decisions. Beyond providing a competitive edge, these skills open doors to global career opportunities while contributing to a sustainable future.

A school that is working towards this transformation is RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE), Amity University.

