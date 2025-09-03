Discover Chennai's Most Exciting Property Deals at the NoBroker Property Carnival

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 3: After the resounding success of the first edition of Property Carnival, NoBroker is hosting the second edition in Chennai on 6th and 7th September at Le Royal Meridien, Guindy, from 9 AM to 8 PM. The carnival will offer buyers and investors a one-stop destination to explore top residential projects, exclusive offers, and seamless homebuying opportunities.

The lineup includes some of Chennai's most trusted names in real estate, such as Casagrand Private Limited, Puravankara, Purva Land, Provident, TVS Emerald, Adroit Urban Developers, Navins Housing, KG Foundation, Alamo XS Real, Arun Excello Compact Homes, VGN Homes Private Limited, Urbantree Homes, Step Stones Promoters Pvt LTD, Sameera Foundations Pvt LTD, VR Foundations, Lancor Holdings Limited and Radiance Realty.

Homebuyers can interact directly with developers, get detailed project insights, schedule on spot site visits, and secure event-exclusive deals.

Exclusive Offers for Attendees:

* 1 BHK units are offering assured rental returns of Rs 10,000 per month, while 2 BHK units deliver Rs 20,000 per month.

* Exclusive on-table price negotiations and spot booking discounts of Rs 300-Rs 500 per sq. ft. are available.

* Buyers can avail additional price offers ranging from Rs 2-3 lakh, with flexibility for customized discussions.

* Attractive interior packages are being extended:

* 1 BHK units with interiors included.

* 2 BHK units with 2 ACs and modular kitchen, or interiors worth Rs 3 lakh.

* 3 BHK units with 3 ACs and modular kitchen, or interiors worth Rs 5 lakh.

* Buyers can benefit from:

* 30:70 payment plan

* 25x4 payment plan

* Rs 2-8 lakh discount on spot bookings

* Additional builder subvention schemes

Speaking about the event, Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker, said, "Chennai is one of India's most vibrant housing markets, with strong demand for both end-use and investment-driven purchases. Through the NoBroker Property Carnival, we are making the process more transparent, rewarding, and convenient for buyers. With 15+ trusted developers under one roof and exclusive deals, this is a great opportunity for anyone looking to buy a home in Chennai."

Whether you are planning to buy your first home or invest in Chennai's fast-growing real estate market, the NoBroker Property Carnival is the perfect chance to make the most of exciting offers and credible options, all in one place.

Entry is free, and walk-ins are welcome on both days.

