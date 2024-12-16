Discover the Future of Luxury: Wriver's Experience Centre Now Open in Gurgaon

PRNewswire

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 16: Wriver, a global leader in luxury furniture, proudly announces the opening of its Experience Centre in Gurgaon. Spanning 24,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art space offers an immersive journey into Wriver's world, where design excellence meets masterful craftsmanship, all proudly Made in India.

Designed by Wriver Design Studio, the Experience Centre is a landmark of architectural and interior innovation. Its striking facade, with bold vertical louvres, transitions into warm, inviting interiors where furniture takes centre stage as the protagonist. Across multiple levels - flowing like a river - the displays change as we move from one area to another. The space showcases Wriver's iconic collections, including the award-winning Lithic Series, celebrated both on national and international platforms, with its revolutionary Pesta Mosaico finish - crafted from upcycled materials like paper, wood, and metal shavings, underscoring Wriver's commitment to sustainable luxury.

The Experience Centre features an open floor plan across three expansive levels, each designed to offer a seamless flow and an immersive journey into Wriver's world of timeless design that energises modern living. Viewers can explore a mix of curated living, dining, office, lounge, bedroom and outdoor spaces, alongside displays and interactive zones. The layout encourages discovery, inviting guests to engage with material samples, finishes, and customizable design options--embodying Wriver's ethos that true luxury lies in the details and personalised luxury.

The grand opening event celebrated creativity and collaboration, drawing industry leaders, acclaimed architects, and design enthusiasts. Notable attendees included Zafar Chaudhary, Monika Choudhary, Akshat Bhatt, Dominic Dube, Sanjyt Singh, and Pooja Bihani. Guests enjoyed live performances, interactive design challenges, and exclusive previews of upcoming collections. Immersive installations throughout the space highlighted Wriver's innovative approach to luxury living.

"This Experience Centre is more than a showroom--it's a platform for dialogue and discovery," said Kapil Bharti, Co-Founder of Wriver India. "We invite visitors to explore our philosophy, craftsmanship, and the endless possibilities of luxury interiors."

As a hub for collaboration, the Experience Centre fosters a vibrant community of architects, designers, and homeowners. With its launch, Wriver solidifies its position as a global leader, offering a must-visit destination for those seeking timeless elegance and cutting-edge design.

About Wriver

Wriver India is a brand that redefines the boundaries of furniture design. Their pieces aren't merely functional objects; they are living, breathing works of art that elevate living spaces. Crafted with a passion for innovation and a deep respect for tradition, Wriver's designs seamlessly blend Indian craftsmanship with a global language of aesthetics.

Wriver furniture transcends mere ergonomics, becoming a curated extension of your personal narrative. Each piece is meticulously crafted to evoke emotions, spark conversations, and inspire creativity. Beyond providing comfort and support, Wriver furniture serves as a catalyst for personal expression and a reflection of your unique aesthetic. It's more than an object; it's a statement piece that invites you to engage with your living space on a deeper level.

Website Link: https://www.wriver.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581825/Wriver_Experience_Centre.jpg

