Disha's 'Score 100' Series: A Meticulous Effort For The Young Minds By Kriti Sharma

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 20: Knowledge can come from anywhere. It needs proper channels and execution to reach the right minds. Disha's - 'Score 100' is one such example. It is a perfect blend of highly thought-out content crafted for young minds to help them score high in their 10th board examinations. Board exams are a threat to a young student's peace of mind. Getting PYQ banks and accumulating all the information through different books from different publications is even more of a hassle and a task for the 10th-class students. It was easy for Kriti Sharma to understand the needs and requirements of students as she always had a topper's mindset and an educator's skills. So, Kriti Sharma, being an educator for years, along with the Disha Publication, worked on the solution. And that solution was penned, curated and offered in a five-book series- Score 100.

Kriti Sharma- the author of best sellers- Score 100 series, crafted the crucial educational content a CBSE class 10th student needs to reach the right minds in the correct format. In collaboration with Delhi's Disha Publication, the book made its way to the students and soon became a hit.

"Score 100 CBSE Class 10," published by Disha Publication is a set of 5 books and aims to simplify class 10 preparation and help students score 100% marks through Previous Year CBSE Solved papers, Recap Concept Notes, Revision Mind Maps, Cheat Sheets, etc. With a prolific distribution network of Disha Publication's online and offline channels, the "Score 100" books have been bestsellers for over 75 days. They are also among the highest-rated academic books on Amazon.

The Score 100 series is a product of labour and hard work that its author has put into it. She had a strong academic background that helped her perfectly curate this series to aid students in their preparations. As Kriti has topped her Class 10th board exams, she got motivated to curate the Score 100 series with the mindset of a topper. Her achievement in board exams even earned her recognition from the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. So, the knowledge from her educational journeys and research framed the series in the best way possible to aid everyone to top the exam.

The Score 100 book series focuses on the CBSE exam pattern to help the readers get in-depth knowledge of how the board exams have been for years. The books have a USP with an easy-to-grasp format and convenient PYQs banks to help students get the best out of each book from the series in different subjects- from Science to Mathematics; from the English Language to Social Science & Hindi B - easily and comprehensively.

What makes the series imperative for board preparation is the fact that its author has herself been an educator for years. Her YouTube channel has helped students in their studies with a comprehensive teaching style and learning techniques. She has put in the same effort as an educator while creating Score 100.

Kriti Sharma's journey from a small town to becoming a national success highlights that with hard work, determination, and a passion for education, you can help yourself achieve great things, no matter where you start. It also emphasises that irrespective of your challenging background, you can still offer a gem like Score 100.

Disha's Score 100 book series is a master class attempt to fulfil the crucial and indispensable content requirements of the students for CBSE class 10th exams. It also acts as an inspiration to young minds to be hardworking and achieve success in life with perseverance and dedication- the way its author did.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)