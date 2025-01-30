Diving deep like DeepSeek in astrology: Indian Startup AstroSage Unveils Revolutionary Kundli AI

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 30: AstroSage AI, a trailblazer in blending artificial intelligence with traditional astrological practices, introduced Kundli AI, a first-of-its-kind feature designed to make real-time Kundli interpretation accessible to everyone--from professional astrologers to curious beginners. Launched on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya, Kundli AI continues AstroSage AI's mission to democratize astrology by offering seamless, user-friendly insights into even the most complex aspects of one's birth chart.

Recent AI breakthroughs, including DeepSeek-R1, have sparked widespread discussion about efficient, high-performing models that can achieve remarkable results while using fewer resources. With a large population believing in astrology in India, it is imperative to bring the cost of AI infrastructure down, to make it sustainable. We are happy that we are able to devise our own efficient and high-performing methods to bring benefits of Kundli AI at scale.

We have already demonstrated our efficient and scalable methods earlier with AI Astrologers (launched in September 2024), which have already answered over 3 crore [30 million] user questions. AstroSage AI's new Kundli AI feature offers interactive guidance on everything from Ashtakvarga, Shodashvarga, Lal Kitab or KP System to the impact of planets tailored to one's kundli. By simply asking questions--such as "How does Mars in my Kundli impact me?" or "What is the best time for trading as per my Kundli?" or "How the sub lord of the 12th house impacts my investment?"--users gain instant clarity, bridging the gap between complex astrological concepts and practical, personalized insights.

"AstroSage has always been at the forefront of innovation in India," said Punit Pandey, Founder of AstroSage AI. "With Kundli AI, we're enabling our 11 lakh [1.1 million] + daily active users--and aspiring astrologers nationwide--to interpret and interact with their Kundli like never before. We aim to surpass 50 crore [500 million] downloads by 2027, and Kundli AI is a significant leap toward making astrology both accessible and engaging for all."

The AstroSage AI platform, which launched in 2001, has evolved into a comprehensive astrological ecosystem, offering live consultations with expert astrologers, AI-driven astrology insights, and automated horoscope reports. By blending cutting-edge technology with proven astrological wisdom, AstroSage AI empowers over a million daily users to explore their destiny and seek guidance in a rapidly modernizing world.

"We've spent over a decade refining our tools to ensure they're both precise and user-friendly," added Pratik Pandey, Co-founder of AstroSage AI. "Kundli AI marks a new era in horoscope interpretation. It breaks down astrological jargon into digestible insights, helping users truly understand how each placement, house, and planetary alignment can shape their life path."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)