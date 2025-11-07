DJ Snake Releases new album "Nomad" -- Celebrates cultural diversity, inspired by his artistic journey in India, Caribbean, Africa and Middle East

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: Global music icon DJ Snake releases his long-awaited album "Nomad," a 17-track sonic journey that transcends borders. Languages, genres and unites the sounds of the world. Inspired by the places and people that have shaped his artistry, especially India, the album reflects Snake's evolution from a Parisian producer to one of the most dynamic forces in contemporary music. Announced during his historic, sold-out Stade de France concert, Nomad captures DJ Snake's love for global sounds, from reggaeton and Afro-house to Middle Eastern street beats, reflecting the boundless creativity and cultural diversity that define his sound. While paying homage to the infectious energy and color of India, Nomad is a testament to his deep respect for global music culture.

LISTEN HERE

DJ Snake comments on the 17-track new album: "I grew up surrounded by people from India, the Caribbean, Africa, and the Middle East. That mix shaped everything I heard. "Nomad" is a tribute to that upbringing... always moving, always learning, always blending what the world has to offer. "Nomad" goes beyond an album tracklist. It's a cultural statement. I'm excited to see the love this album will receive in India and can't wait to be there to witness how everyone embraces it.""

Nomad introduces several first-time collaborations for DJ Snake, including Travis Scott and Future on the much-anticipated "Tsunami," a hard-hitting anthem that taps into Snake's deep hip-hop and trap roots. Recently, he surprised his fans worldwide with the announcement of his collaboration with Stray Kids on "In The Dark," marking the first-ever partnership between the global DJ and the K-pop powerhouse. The album also features Grammy-nominated Afro-house artist Bantu on "Company," reggae legend Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley on "Bam Bam," and the debut of DJ Snake's bass-driven alter ego The Outlaw on "Final Fantasy." Fans will also experience solo standouts like "Nomad," "Monte Carlo," "Cairo Express," and "KIKI2000," each showcasing a different chapter of his ever-evolving Nomad journey.

Over the summer, in the lead-up to "Nomad", DJ Snake unveiled a series of standout singles that set the tone for one of his most profound albums to date. It began in May with "Paradise" featuring Bipolar Sunshine, first premiered at his sold-out Stade de France show, a modern reimagining of Phil Collins's "Another Day in Paradise." This was followed by "Reloaded" with Space Laces, a gritty electronic weapon that flips Marilyn Manson's "This Is the New Sh*t" into pure dancefloor fire.

Then came "Patience," a deeply personal project featuring his reimagination of Amadou & Mariam's celebrated 2008 song "Sabali," accompanied by a powerful music video which sheds light on the realities of migration, offering a sensitive and humanizing portrayal of those compelled to leave their homeland in pursuit of a better future.

Summer continued with "Noventa," a 90's inspired reggaeton-flavored anthem which effortlessly fuses cultures, genres, and undeniable star power, reuniting Snake with longtime friend and collaborator J Balvin. Rounding out the season, "Something Wrong" with Don Toliver showcased Snake's hip-hop roots through Toliver's unmistakable vocals, while "Bring The House Down" with Dillon Francis and TRXGGX reignited the energy of trap, setting the stage for the revival of trap and celebrating the genre's resurgence.

Over the last decade, DJ Snake has built one of the most globally recognized and far-reaching catalogs in electronic music. From "Turn Down for What" with Lil Jon, to "Lean On" with Major Lazer and MO, (Diamond-certified by the RIAA) to "Taki Taki" with Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B, and "Let Me Love You" with Justin Bieber, his work has consistently shaped the sound of international pop. The Parisian artist has earned 50x RIAA certified platinum singles, over thirty billion global streams, and headlined some of the world's most iconic stages -- including the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, where he became the first artist to perform on its rooftop.

"Nomad" journeys through musical styles and cultures, blending diverse influences into timeless dancefloor hits with global appeal. This latest album marks a significant milestone for DJ Snake, highlighting his rare ability to move between worlds, connecting scenes, styles, and generations in ways few artists can.

Tracklist

1. TSUNAMI ft. Travis Scott & Future

2. IN THE DARK ft. Stray Kids

3. NOVENTA ft. J Balvin

4. BAM BAM ft. Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

5. SOMETHING WRONG ft. Don Toliver

6. PARADISE ft. Bipolar Sunshine

7. COMPANY ft. Bantu

8. BRING THE HOUSE DOWN ft. Dillon Francis & TRXGGX

9. PATIENCE ft. Amadou & Mariam

10. RELOADED ft. Space Laces

11. MONTE CARLO

12. CAIRO EXPRESS

13. KIKI2000

14. NOMAD

15. YOU ARE MY HIGH

16. TEKA ft. Peso Pluma

17. FINAL FANTASY ft. The Outlaw

"Nomad" is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Follow DJ Snake:

WEBSITE | SPOTIFY | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | FACEBOOK | SOUNDCLOUD | X |

"Nomad" is available on all major streaming platforms now.

Listen Here: https://djsnake.lnk.to/Nomad

About DJ Snake

Over the last decade, DJ Snake has achieved the kind of rarefied and wildly transformative success that few artists ever come close to attaining. Originally from a housing project on the outskirts of Paris, the multi-platinum-selling DJ/producer has shattered industry records with smash hits such as "Taki Taki," earned diamond certification from the RIAA for "Lean On" (with Major Lazer), delivered era-defining bangers like "Turn Down for What" (with Lil Jon), and made history as the first artist to perform atop the roof of the Arc de Triomphe. Along with repeatedly turning out tracks that top the charts around the world--including four songs that have surpassed a staggering billion streams on Spotify--the multi-award-winning phenom brings his boundary-pushing ingenuity to music that builds unexpected and undeniably powerful bridges between vastly different cultures and genres.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)