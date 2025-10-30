Domicil Germany Hosts Design Soirees in New Delhi and Karnal, Brings German Elegance to India's Festive Season

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Domicil, the iconic German home furniture brand, hosted exclusive design soirees at MI CASA, New Delhi, and Punjab Furniture, Karnal, showcasing its latest festive collections. The VIP events drew leading architects, interior decorators, business leaders, and the city's social elite. Guests explored the season's most sought-after living-room furniture trends, from natural wood finishes and fluid organic shapes to tech-integrated multifunctional designs emerging from Germany's design studios, offering fresh inspiration for blending elegance with functionality in luxury homes.

The New Delhi event featured India's top architectural talents including Ar. Saran Bhatia, Ar. Shivansh Aggarwal, Ar. Nakshatra Bindal, and Ar. Kritika Juneja. The evening was an occasion for guests to indulge in champagne, gourmet savories, live music, and camaraderie as Domicil showcased its latest festive living collections. Interactive showcases presented Domicil's signature sofas and contemporary living collections, highlighting the brand's expertise in luxury upholstered furniture and its growing influence within India's professional design community.

The soirees provided an intimate setting for guests to experience Domicil's latest signature sofa innovations. Contemporary designs featured push-and-slide mechanisms offering seamless transitions between low-back minimalism and full-back support. Defined by structured boxy arms and elevated bases, these pieces balance form and function with enduring elegance. Modular systems introduced dynamic design languages built for contemporary living, where each piece can be configured as a sofa, chaise, corner unit, chair, or bed. Fully customizable components adapt to diverse interior layouts with remarkable ease.

Premium recliner collections captured attention with refined aesthetics and advanced motion engineering. Equipped with dual electric motors per seat and adjustable backrests, these pieces deliver tailored comfort through USB-powered controls, bi-density foam seating, and subtle proportions that bring together technology and tactile luxury. Traditional designs were reimagined with contemporary wing details and memory foam cushioning, featuring plush feather-filled backs and balanced forms that provide inviting support and visual harmony.

The festive season marks the peak period for home refreshes across India, creating significant demand for premium furniture that transforms living spaces into celebration-ready environments. Domicil's new collections respond to contemporary homeowners' needs with motion sofas, recliners, and innovative fabric-leather combinations designed for modern urban homes. To create the perfect festive living room using Domicil pieces, design experts recommend starting with statement sofas in warm neutral tones, then adding festive accents through rich textiles and ambient lighting. The modular nature of contemporary designs makes them ideal for festive entertaining, easily reconfiguring to accommodate intimate family gatherings or larger seasonal celebrations.

The brand's latest offerings also include luxury designs that capture sophistication through large leather panels and defined piping accents. Feather-padded armrests and deep cushions create sculptural yet relaxed profiles that speak to sophisticated comfort. Convertible sofas feature adjustable glider functions, transitioning easily from standard seating to chaise or bed configurations through wireless remote operation while maintaining secure storage features.

"The living room has evolved to become the heart of today's homes where families unwind, stream content, and come together for celebrations," said Manoj Kumar Nair, Country Head (Brands), India, Middle East and Africa. "Our festive season collections celebrate this evolution by presenting designs that blend comfort, innovation, and craftsmanship. By hosting design soirees in New Delhi and Karnal, we aim to empower architects, designers, and homeowners to elevate living spaces in ways that honor tradition while embracing contemporary aesthetics."

With 250-300 new designs launched annually and a fully integrated manufacturing process from leather tanning to final assembly, Domicil continues to realize its vision of bringing German precision and elegance to India's festive lifestyle. The brand's commitment to craftsmanship, evident in every stitch and detail, reinforces its position as a leading force in luxury upholstered furniture innovation, making it the perfect choice for homeowners looking to elevate their spaces this festive season.

