Dosti Realty Unveils Dosti Olive: Elevating Luxurious Living in Thane's Dosti West County

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: Dosti Realty, a leading developer in the MMR Region and Pune with a portfolio of over 21mn.sq. ft currently under construction launches its latest gem in Balkum, Thane (W) - Dosti Olive at Dosti West County.

Dosti West County a large-scale development by Dosti Realty is already home to 900+ residents with a further 2700 happy families eagerly looking forward to living in this development soon. This project which is being developed in phases now unveils its latest marvel, Dosti Olive a premium residential tower with luxurious 2 & 3 BHK Homes that redefine comfort and luxury through intelligent space optimisation, promising an extraordinary living experience.

Commenting on the new launch Deepak Goradia - Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty says "Dosti Realty is pushing its own benchmarks with this new tower launch of Dosti Olive. It features added benefits like home automation, fully air-conditioned homes, power back up for lights and fans as well as one large appliance, a designer lobby with Wi-Fi and premium bathrooms with double tonned sanitary fittings adding that even more luxuriously feel down to the smallest detail."

These exclusive homes come in various layouts with 2 BHK's ranging from 58.34 sq. mtr. - 70.32 sq. mt. (628 sq. ft to 757 sq. ft.) & 3 BHK's ranging from 88.16 sq.mt - 103.60 sq. mtr (949 sq. ft - 1115 sq. ft) making it an attractive and accessible offering within the luxurious environment of the Dosti West County project.

Standing tall at 33 storeys, Dosti Olive boasts a vast open-to-sky podium spanning approximately 2.83 Lakh sq ft (26,322 sq mt). Residents can experience a connect to nature with a sense of openness whilst enjoying various outdoor features like Children's activity area, Multi-purpose sports courts, Adventure pool, Olympic-sized swimming pool, cycling track, Futsal, Box Cricket and much more. The grand clubhouse hosts a myriad of lifestyle amenities, including an Olympic size swimming pool, Gymnasium, Badminton & Squash Courts E- library, Co-working Spaces, Carrom, Chess, Table Tennis and more. The collaboration with renowned artists Shiamak Davar and Suresh Wadkar adds a cultural touch to the project, with residents having the opportunity to enrol in Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts and Ajivasan Music Academy.

Another standout feature of Dosti Olive is its strategic location within the Dosti West County project, ensuring good social infrastructure. The under-construction EuroSchool, located at Dosti West County is less than a minute away and retail spaces set to come up across the complex will cater to one's everyday needs adding to the convenience of residents.

The well-connected neighbourhood within a 10 km radius includes educational institutions, hospitals, shopping complexes, and entertainment outlets, embodying the concept of 'live, work, and play' within a meticulously designed and thoughtfully crafted community.

With a strong supporting infra on the Eastern Express Highway being 2 mins away, the under - construction Balkum metro station (Metro Line 5) coming up just outside the project and a pipeline of upcoming infra like Thane - Borivali Tunnel, Balkum, Gaimukh Coastal Road, Chembur Thane Freeway extension etc homebuyers will find everything they need within a short drive. This makes it a good proposition to the investor fraternity as well with Balkum as a location being part of a major growth corridor.

Dosti West County - Dosti Oak project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700006565, Dosti West County - Phase 2 - Dosti Cedar project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700015258, Dosti West County - Phase 3 - Dosti Westwood project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700015501 and Dosti West County - Phase 4 - Dosti Pine project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700025834, Dosti West County - Dosti Tulip project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700032666, Dosti West County - Dosti Nest - Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4 is registered under MahaRERA Nos. P51700033640, P51700033663, P51700049724 & P51700050253, Dosti West County - Phase 5 - Dosti Olive - Wing B project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700054037 and are available on the website - https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of the Agreement for Sale/lease. These projects are funded by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over four decades and has delivered more than 129 properties, encompassing a portfolio of over 11.70 mn--sq. ft. Dosti Realty is constructing over 21 mn. sq. ft across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. It has sold homes to 15,800+ happy families and continues transforming the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, like Residential, Retail, IT Parks, Educational Institutes, etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)