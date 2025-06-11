DPIFF Go Green Campaign with Indian Army Receives State Recognition from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), in association with the Indian Army, has been commended by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis for its exemplary contribution to environmental preservation through a large-scale Tree Plantation Drive under its acclaimed "Go Green" initiative. Held at the Pokhran Firing Range in Thane on 2nd June 2025, the initiative seeks to plant 10,000 trees across strategically vital locations, strengthening DPIFF's enduring commitment to sustainability and national service.

In a public statement, the Hon'ble Chief Minister described the initiative as "a shining example of environmental commitment and civic responsibility by one of India's leading cultural institutions." He further acknowledged DPIFF's broader contributions to nation-building through arts, sustainability, and social welfare.

This sentiment finds powerful resonance with an earlier statement by Smt. Pankaja Gopinath Munde, Minister of Environment & Climate Change, Animal Husbandry, Government of Maharashtra and National Secretary of BJP, who also extended her heartfelt appreciation for DPIFF's environmental efforts. She lauded the Festival's role in aligning cinematic influence with ecological awareness, terming the initiative "visionary and deeply rooted in public welfare."

The Tree Plantation Drive marks a pivotal chapter in DPIFF's ongoing "Go Green" campaign, which has consistently championed afforestation, biodiversity conservation, and climate resilience. The Pokhran Firing Range event, conducted with the steadfast support of the Indian Army, stands as a symbol of unity between India's cultural and defence institutions in safeguarding the planet for future generations.

"At DPIFF, we believe that true progress includes caring for the environment. Our Go Green Initiative and Tree Plantation Drive are small yet meaningful steps toward building a more conscious and responsible society. As storytellers and cultural ambassadors, we see cinema as a force that can inspire real change. We sincerely thank the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the encouragement and support, which fuels our commitment to impactful CSR efforts rooted in India's cultural and ecological values." -- Anil Mishra, Founder & Managing Director, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Mishra, CEO of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, remarked: "We are honoured by the kind words and encouragement from the Hon'ble Chief Minister and Pankaja Ji. At DPIFF, we believe cinema is not merely entertainment--it is an instrument of awareness, action, and transformation. Our commitment to the environment is a natural extension of our values as an institution that holds India's heritage at its heart."

Beyond its distinguished role in honouring cinematic excellence, DPIFF has emerged as a powerful force for social impact. As the only independent international film festival in India to be named after the revered father of Indian cinema Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, the Festival continues to channel the legacy of cultural innovation into contemporary action.

From education and health to sustainability and women empowerment, DPIFF has woven social consciousness into the very fabric of its existence. The ongoing "Go Green" initiative reaffirms this legacy, with the current plantation drive symbolising a living tribute to nature and nationhood.

For more information, visit: https://dpiff.in/press/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)