DPIFS Solutions Signs Rs 3,800 Crore MoU with Government of Uttar Pradesh at Davos for AI-Enabled Smart Infrastructure

New Delhi [India], January 29: DPIFS Solutions Private Limited under the leadership of Darpan Jayraj Kale has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh at Davos, Switzerland, to establish large-scale AI-enabled smart traffic management and urban surveillance infrastructure across multiple cities in the state. The MoU was executed on 21 January 2026 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026, under the Invest UP initiative.

The proposed project envisages an investment of approximately ₹3,800 crore, focusing on the design, development, installation, integration, operation, and maintenance of advanced AI-enabled Smart Traffic Management Systems (STMS) and urban surveillance infrastructure. The initiative is expected to generate over 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities and is targeted to commence from the financial year 2026-27.

As per the MoU, the project scope includes adaptive traffic signal systems, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), traffic violation detection platforms, integrated command and control centres (ICCC), smart poles, edge AI cameras, digital variable message signboards, public information display screens, and comprehensive urban surveillance networks. The solutions are proposed to be implemented on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis across major cities, including Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and other smart cities in Uttar Pradesh.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh, through Invest UP, has expressed its intent to facilitate the project by enabling necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances, in accordance with prevailing state and central government policies. The state will also support the company in availing the incentives available under various industrial and urban development schemes, subject to regulatory and commercial feasibility.

DPIFS Solutions is a leading Indian company specialising in AI-driven smart city, mobility, and digital infrastructure solutions. The company is known for executing capital-intensive urban infrastructure projects on a zero-upfront-capex model for governments, leveraging BOT frameworks. Its proprietary platforms integrate artificial intelligence, computer vision, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics to enhance traffic efficiency, road safety, enforcement, and urban governance.

Commenting on the development, company representatives stated that Uttar Pradesh's scale, rapid urbanisation, and strong policy push toward digital governance make it a strategic destination for next-generation smart infrastructure investments. The proposed initiative aligns with the state's vision of improving mobility, public safety, and service delivery through technology-led interventions.

Detailed project structures, investment timelines, and implementation mechanisms will be finalised through separate definitive agreements following feasibility studies and competitive processes, as applicable.

This MoU marks a significant step in Uttar Pradesh's journey toward becoming a national leader in AI-enabled urban infrastructure, while reinforcing DPIFS Solutions' growing role in shaping India's smart city ecosystem.

For more information, visit: www.dpifss.com and www.dpifssolutions.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)