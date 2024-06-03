Dr. Payal Kanodia and FICCI YFLO Delhi Illuminate Times Lifestyle Week 2024 Empowering 6 Rural Women in Fashion with support from M3M Foundation

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 3: Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon, mesmerized by stunning designs from Rural Talent at Times Lifestyle Week 2024. This year's show witnessed an awe-inspiring display of textile and fashion designs, courtesy of "Dream Weavers," a collective comprising six exceptionally talented underprivileged girls adopted and nurtured by the M3M Foundation. Mentored by the distinguished boutique salon "Jaipuri Banno," an emerging traditional fashion and lifestyle brand hailing from Jaipur, these young designers showcased their remarkable creations as part of the joint initiative "Crafting Dreams," orchestrated by the FICCI YFLO Delhi Chapter and M3M Foundation. The project aims to champion rural talent within the fashion industry.

Originating from the Tauru town nestled in the aspirational district of Nuh, Haryana, these budding designers embarked on their maiden voyage beyond their villages. Their exquisite creations, ranging from designer Sarees and Angrakhas to Anarkalis, Skirts, and Coord Sets, earned them the prestigious opportunity to grace the stage at Times Lifestyle Week, sharing the limelight with some of the nation's foremost designers.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of FICCI YFLO Delhi and Trustee of M3M Foundation, delivered an address at the event, expressing profound admiration for the creativity, beauty, and poise exhibited by the youngest designers at Times Lifestyle Week. "This collaboration embodies a noble intention underscored by aspirations of sustainability and social entrepreneurship. From inception, the objective has been to seamlessly integrate these girls into the mainstream workforce, equipping them with the requisite training and platform to bolster their confidence and propel them towards a brighter future. This stage marks the realization of a dream--a fitting culmination to a program that undoubtedly warrants further scalability under the auspices of the M3M Foundation," remarked Dr. Kanodia.

She extended heartfelt gratitude to Neetu Mahajan and the entire team at Jaipuri Banno for their invaluable mentorship and support in facilitating this remarkable achievement. Dr. Kanodia reaffirmed the steadfast commitment of FICCI YFLO Delhi and M3M Foundation to continue nurturing not only these girls but also countless other budding talents in the days ahead.

Richa, representing the cohort of young aspiring designers from "Dream Weavers," conveyed her profound appreciation on behalf of her peers, stating, "We are profoundly grateful to FICCI YFLO Delhi, M3M Foundation, and Jaipuri Banno for the unwavering support we have received. This opportunity has been truly transformative for us."

The event promised to be a jubilant celebration of talent, creativity, and empowerment, underscoring the profound impact of opportunity and mentorship within the fashion industry.

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, working towards equitable development by undertaking projects in the areas of education, health, livelihood, and environment.

