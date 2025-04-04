Dr. Premma Kshrsagar's Spandan 2025 Ignites Hope and Launches Cancer Awareness Helpline

PNN

Virar (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Virar witnessed a powerful confluence of compassion, community spirit, insightful discussions, and heartfelt recognition at Spandan 2025 by Dr. Premma Kshrsagar, a grand event dedicated to raising cancer awareness and fostering support for those affected. The brainchild of the dedicated cosmetic dentist, Dr. Premma Kshrsagar, and backed by the steadfast support of the Florian Foundation, the event held today at [Venue Name] resonated deeply with attendees, exceeding all expectations. The initiative was proudly supported by Sun Labs and powered by PDC (Pravin Dental Clinic).

Dr. Premma Kshrsagar, known for her innovative approach and unwavering passion in all her endeavors, spearheaded Spandan 2025 with a vision to create a tangible support system for individuals and families navigating the challenges of cancer. Her unique journey from the world of cosmetic dentistry to championing this critical health cause underscores her belief in making a meaningful difference in diverse ways.

The event commenced with an auspicious lamp lighting ceremony, symbolizing knowledge and hope. Dignitaries who graced this moment included Mr. Kaushik Dey (Founder, Sun Labs), Dr. Pravin Kshirsagar (Founder, PDC), Mr. Siddharth Thakur ji (Political Figure), Dr. Archana Joshi (President, Virar Medical Association), Archana Jain (Founder, Florian Foundation), and Dilshad Khan (Founder Editor, Mumbai Hulchul).

A major highlight of the evening was the momentous unveiling of a dedicated helpline number, a crucial resource aimed at providing immediate support and connecting individuals with relevant medical professionals. This significant initiative was jointly unveiled by Rajiv ji Patil, Kranti Redkar (Celebrity), Sachin Khedekar(Celebrity), Dr. Premma Kshrsagar.

The event featured a highly engaging panel discussion moderated by the renowned pathologist, Dr. Sunny Dey. The panel brought together leading experts from various fields, offering invaluable insights into the multifaceted aspects of cancer. Esteemed panelists included - Dr. Suresh Patil, a renowned psychiatrist and sexologist; Dr. Hollis Dsouza, a leading medical oncologist and founder of Grace Oncology; and Dr. Suraj Chiraniya, a highly skilled hematologist, hemato-oncologist, and bone marrow transplant physician. The known celebrities also participated in the same Sachin Khedekar and Kranti Redkar who shared deep insights about Nasha Mukt Bharat.

The panel discussion and the overall event were further enriched by the presence and insightful contributions of esteemed celebrities from the entertainment industry. Along with Mr. Sachin Khedekar and Ms. Kranti Redkar, Ragini Khanna (Celebrity) also graced the occasion, sharing her perspectives and highlighting the importance of such awareness initiatives.

The evening flowed seamlessly under the engaging and dynamic hosting of Preet Kaur and Vishal Nayak, who skillfully guided the proceedings and kept the audience connected with the insightful discussions and the overall purpose of the event.

A particularly moving segment of Spandan 2025 was the recognition of eleven exceptional individuals and institutions, hailed as the "Heroes of Today." These honorees were celebrated for their selfless contributions and tireless efforts towards cancer awareness, healthcare, education, and societal well-being. The distinguished awardees included:

INSTITUTIONS MAKING A DIFFERENCE:

* Sanjivani Hospital

* Prakriti Hospital

* MMIS (Muljibhai Mehta International School)

* DOCTORS LEADING THE WAY:

* Dr. Sandeep N. Patil

* Dr. Suresh Patil

* Dr. Suraj Chiraniya

* Dr. Hollis Dsouza

* Dr. Shailesh Barot

* Dr. Chintamani Lele

* RECOGNIZING TALENT BEYOND HEALTHCARE:

* Kamini Khanna

* Raashi Gulati

This recognition underscored the event's core message that every act of kindness, dedication, and contribution makes a significant impact on the community.

Dr. Premma Kshrsagar, in her heartfelt address, expressed her overwhelming gratitude for the immense support that made her vision a reality. She highlighted the collaborative spirit, the expertise of the panelists, and the inspiring work of the recognized individuals and institutions. She also specifically thanked her family and her clinic team for their unwavering support. She also extended her sincere appreciation to Sun Labs for their invaluable support and to PDC (Pravin Dental Clinic) for powering this significant initiative.

The Florian Foundation, a consistent supporter of impactful social causes, played a crucial role in backing Spandan 2025, enabling the event's grand scale and the recognition of these deserving heroes.

Spandan 2025 stands as a powerful testament to Dr. Premma Kshrsagar's vision, passion, and ability to inspire collective action and knowledge sharing, while also celebrating the unsung heroes who make a tangible difference in the community. The newly launched helpline, a direct result of her initiative, promises to be a significant resource for the community, further solidifying Spandan 2025 as a truly impactful and memorable event.

