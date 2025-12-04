Dr. Rajib Mukhapadhyay Receives ET Young Industry Leaders 2025 Award from Taapsee Pannu for Skill Development through Le Rythme

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 4: Dr. Rajib Mukhapadhyay, Country Head & Director (Finance) at SkyPower Global and Co-founder of Le Rythme, has been conferred with the prestigious ET Young Industry Leaders 2025 Award, recognising his exceptional contribution to social service, inclusive growth, and skill development through his NGO, Le Rythme, across India. The honour was presented by celebrated Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu at an elite ceremony hosted at The Grand, New Delhi, in the presence of eminent industry leaders, policymakers, and changemakers.

A distinguished academic and corporate strategist, Dr. Mukhapadhyay is an alumnus of IIM Kolkata and a respected Fellow Member of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. With over three decades of global leadership experience, he has played a crucial role in shaping financial strategies for leading multinational organisations. His expertise spans multi-billion-dollar project financing, treasury management, mergers & acquisitions, risk management, and long-term capital planning.

During his tenure as Regional Treasurer at Alstom, he successfully handled financial operations across 15 countries, ensuring compliance, governance, and financial efficiency at a global scale. Prior to this, at GAIL, he led a transformational digital initiative by implementing India's first 100% corporate electronic banking platform, marking a major step towards modernising the company's financial ecosystem.

Despite his global responsibilities, Dr. Mukhapadhyay's most heartfelt work remains rooted in social upliftment. As the Co-founder of Le Rythme, a welfare-driven organisation established in memory of his late wife, he has championed large-scale programs focused on skill development, livelihood generation, and empowerment of marginalised communities. The organisation has worked extensively to uplift underprivileged youth, women, and specially-abled individuals by providing vocational training, job-linked skill development, and employment exposure across various states in India.

Under his guidance, Le Rythme has successfully facilitated thousands of employment opportunities, helping beneficiaries achieve financial independence and a dignified livelihood. The organisation continues to collaborate with government bodies, industry associations, and CSR partners to expand its reach and impact.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, Dr. Mukhapadhyay said that the recognition reinforces his commitment to bridging social gaps through sustainable skill development initiatives. He dedicated the honour to his wife, Late Smt. Rini Mukherjee, a renowned singer and the founding force behind Le Rythme. Her vision, compassion, and relentless dedication laid the foundation for empowering the disadvantaged, providing them with pathways to education, training, and employment.

Dr. Rajib Mukhapadhyay's remarkable journey--combining corporate excellence with humanitarian leadership--serves as a profound inspiration for emerging professionals and young leaders across India. His continued efforts reflect the transformative power of leadership driven not just by ambition, but by purpose, empathy, and a deep commitment to nation-building.

