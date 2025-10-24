Dr. Sanjay Sarda Calls Spirituality the "Wi-Fi of the Soul," Encourages Youth to Reconnect with Inner Clarity

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 24: In a world where attention spans are shrinking and digital overwhelm is becoming the new normal, Dr. Sanjay Sarda introduces a refreshing perspective--"Spirituality is the Wi-Fi of the Soul." His message emphasizes that spirituality is not about external appearances, rituals, or renunciation, but about tuning into one's inner self and building emotional resilience.

"Spirituality isn't about growing a beard, wearing rudraksha, or turning into a sadhu. It is the quiet voice that reminds you that you are more than your job title, your likes on Instagram, or your Netflix watchlist," explains Dr. Sarda.

According to him, modern generations--Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen Alpha--are brilliant, bold, and also burnt out, constantly navigating digital distractions, identity fatigue, and the pressure to perform. He believes they are not lost, but searching for deeper connection in a hyper-connected world. Spirituality can be their survival kit and should not be made into a retirement plan.

"They are just looking for Wi-Fi in a forest. Spirituality is that hotspot," he says.

To make spiritual understanding accessible, Dr. Sarda has created a YouTube Playlist Series that simplifies the teachings of the Bhagwad Geeta and explores the symbolism of Lord Ram. The goal is not to preach, but to ignite a spark that encourages individuals to begin their own journey of self-realization with clarity and self-awareness.

The Series Features Key Insights On:

- Practical implementation of the Bhagwad Geeta in daily life

- Detached action, Desires, and the concept of inner balance

- A spiritual perspective on Death, Cycle of Birth & Rebirth and life's purpose

- Organizational structure of Divine Forces

- Understanding the Maryada Purushottam qualities of Lord Ram

- Symbolic interpretations behind ancient narratives and legends in the Ramayana

- A Self-Assessment Spiritual Balance Scorecard to reflect and realign.

"Like wipers on a windshield don't stop the rain but improve visibility, spirituality won't remove life's challenges but will help you see clearly," says Dr. Sarda while encouraging viewers to start or resume their spiritual path.Life's storms will ocassionally cause you to be shipwrecked, but with a spiritual connect, you will still be singing in the life boat."

He clarifies that he does not claim scholarly authority but shares the message like a bird that sings, not because it has all the answers, but because it has a song.

Watch the Playlist - Begin the Inner Journey:

YouTube Link:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiEeEd4D3DGY11YX4NYaPB7HX46tdxQqG & si=2rapY08suaQ7SAqo

About Dr. Sanjay Sarda

Dr. Sanjay Sarda is a spiritual thought mentor dedicated to making ancient wisdom practically relevant for modern lifestyles. Through his digital series, he aims to help individuals cultivate mental clarity, emotional balance, and inner strength.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)