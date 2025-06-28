Dr. Vikas Singhal Honored with Bharat Shri Award 2025 for Advancing Evidence-Based Homeopathic Practice

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 28: In recognition of his valuable contribution to the field of classical homeopathy, Dr Vikas Singhal, Founder & Chief Consultant of Dr Singhal Homeo Clinic, Chandigarh, has been honored with the prestigious Bharat Shri Award 2025 by the Akhil Bhartiya Chikitsak Association (ABCA). This national-level honor acknowledges medical professionals across India who demonstrate outstanding clinical leadership, innovation, and impact in patient care.

The award ceremony took place at the India International Centre, New Delhi, in the presence of senior doctors, healthcare policymakers, and community health advocates. ABCA praised Dr. Singhal's decades-long commitment to individualized, integrative treatment--bridging the precision of classical homeopathy with digital tools that expand access to safe, evidence-based homeopathic treatment across India and abroad.

An Excellent Track Record of Clinical Excellence

Since founding his clinic in 2004, Dr. Vikas Singhal has emerged as a trusted name in homeopathic treatment of chronic, autoimmune, and rare diseases. Over the last two decades, his clinic has:

* Treated over 36,000 patients from India and 73 other countries

* Developed a secure and scalable tele-medicine model, enabling online audio & video consultations and medicine delivery to 14,000+ Indian pin codes and dozens of international locations

* Focused on case-based individualized prescription and treatment with precise documentation and follow-up metrics

* Maintained an emphasis on ethical practice with commitment toward patient well-being and awareness about differentiating between Classical Homeopathy, that is, homeopathy in its true essence and Combinational Homeopathy, otherwise famous as "mixopathy".

"Dr. Singhal's approach reflects what modern Indian healthcare must aspire to--global in reach, scientific in spirit, and compassionate in delivery," said Dr. D. C. Prajapati, founder of ABCA, during the award presentation.

Recognizing a Unique Model of Modern Homeopathy

Dr. Vikas Singhal was selected for the Bharat Shri Award 2025 based on a comprehensive evaluation of his unique contributions to modernizing classical homeopathy while preserving its core principles.

His treatment protocols stand out for being highly patient-centric, with every case managed through a carefully chosen constitutional remedy based on classical single-remedy prescribing. Unlike solely focusing on symptomatic treatments, Dr. Singhal's approach focuses on treating the root-cause, ensuring holistic healing of the patient with long-term relief and without suppressive methods.

One of the clinic's most distinguishing features is its global accessibility. Through a secure and efficient tele-homeopathy system, Dr. Singhal has extended care to patients across India and 73 countries worldwide, with medicines delivered to over 14,000 Indian pin codes and international destinations. This infrastructure not only ensures continuity of care but also bridges healthcare gaps in remote or underserved regions.

Additionally, Dr. Singhal's integration of digital tools into clinical practice--such as online consultations, case tracking, and technology-assisted repertorisation software--has made his practice a model for digitally enabled, authentic homeopathic practice.

Each case is thoroughly documented, contributing to a growing body of evidence-based outcomes and ensuring transparency and accountability in treatment. It is this blend of classical wisdom with modern accessibility and documentation that earned him recognition from ABCA as a role model in the evolving landscape of Classical Homeopathic and integrative medicine.

A Vision for the Future

Receiving the award, Dr. Singhal expressed gratitude to ABCA and dedicated the honor to his mentors, patients, and team:

"This recognition inspires us to further deepen the role of scientific homeopathy in public health. My focus remains on making gentle, effective, and evidence-backed treatment accessible to all--especially in areas underserved by conventional treatments."

Dr. Singhal also shared plans to launch an academic and research wing focused on rare disease management through homeopathy, and to offer mentoring programs for homeopathy students and aspiring practitioners across India.

About ABCA and the Bharat Shri Award

The Akhil Bhartiya Chikitsak Association (ABCA) is a national body that honors professionals across medical systems, with the Bharat Shri Award representing its highest annual recognition. Nominees are evaluated for ethical practice, clinical innovation, patient reach, and societal contribution.

Contact:

Phone: +91 9056551747

Email: info@homeodoctor.co.in

