Drimo Opens A New Office In Mumbai To Further Expand Operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: On Maharashtra Day, Drimo, the next-generation ride management platform powered by Indian Drivers, has announced the opening of its new Mumbai office at Office No. 11, 1st Floor, Bismilla Building, 12 Ranade Road, Dadar West, Mumbai - 400028 (beside Dadar West Station). This move marks a strategic expansion of its existing Mumbai operations, reaffirming the brand's commitment to serving the city with even greater efficiency and presence.

The new office was officially inaugurated by Suresh Kote, Managing Director of Lijjat Papad and Chairman of Red Swastik NGO, whose presence underscored the significance of the moment. Kote extended his best wishes to the Drimo team, recognizing their role in transforming urban mobility and employment generation across India.

With a legacy spanning over 16 years through its parent brand Indian Drivers, Drimo continues to scale new heights while delivering trusted, safe, and professional driver services to millions. Operating with a network of over 55,000 verified drivers across India, the company has built a strong foundation in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, with this new Mumbai office set to further streamline local operations and customer service.

Drimo prides itself on delivering a seamless, secure, and responsible commuting experience. Every driver on the platform is thoroughly verified and trained, ensuring users can rely on professional service with complete peace of mind. The modern, intuitive app interface makes booking, tracking, and managing rides effortless for individuals and businesses alike. More than just a tech platform, Drimo is deeply committed to creating dignified employment opportunities for thousands of drivers across India. At its core, the company champions Responsible Commuting--combining safety, sustainability, and service excellence to make urban mobility better for everyone.

Drimo's range of services includes:

* On-Demand Drivers

* Monthly Drivers

* Chauffeurs

* Corporate Driver Solutions

* Cab Rentals with Driver

As mobility needs in Indian cities continue to evolve, Drimo is focused on combining convenience, technology, and professionalism to meet the dynamic expectations of individuals and enterprises alike.

To learn more about Drimo, click at https://drimo.in/ or mail at info@indian-drivers.com

