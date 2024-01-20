Drivers4Me - The Driver Booking App Where Reliability Meets The Road

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 20: In the ever-evolving landscape of startups, a wave of young entrepreneurs is bravely venturing into uncharted territories. Among these trailblazers are Rajarshi Nag and Paramartha Saha, the dynamic duo behind the groundbreaking venture, 'Drivers4Me.' Launched in 2018, this innovative mobile app has emerged as a pioneer in the realm of on-demand driver hiring platforms, aiming to meet the demand for dependable, skilled, and standardized on-demand drivers for both B2C and B2B. What's even better is that it's available on both iOS and Android platforms, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users.

Reflecting on the early stages of their endeavour, Rajarshi reflects on the numerous challenges they faced. It was clear from the beginning that establishing a viable startup would be filled with obstacles. One could really feel the skepticism and concerns from family and friends about the risks involved in entrepreneurship. Despite doubts and concerns, Rajarshi and Paramartha courageously embraced the challenge and embarked on the arduous process of building something meaningful.

The inception of 'Drivers4Me' dates back to the founders' third year of Computer Science Engineering at the IEM, Kolkata. Originating from a blend of boredom with routine assignments and past incidents, the idea gained momentum with invaluable support from their college founder, Dr Satyajit Chakraborty. Thanks to his generosity, they were provided with office space at the Ashram Campus, which played a pivotal role in their growth. As their team expanded over time, they were able to establish their next office in South Kolkata.

Drivers4Me has achieved remarkable success with an impressive customer base of exceeding 2.4 lakhs. Additionally, they have successfully onboarded over 10,000 drivers. Their hard work and dedication have undoubtedly paid off. Both of the co-founders acknowledge the grueling nature of startup challenges, particularly for Bengalis venturing into this unconventional territory. Building a startup, especially in Bengal, where the startup culture is still nascent, is an uphill battle. The conventional mindset leans towards stable 9-5 jobs. A change in this mindset is paramount. Initiatives by the governments of India and West Bengal to nurture startups are recognized. Despite starting from scratch, collaboration with more startup owners and catalyzing the opening of more ventures in West Bengal is aspired to by them, aiming to transform it into a thriving entrepreneurial hub in India.

Distinguishing itself from present unorganized process of driver hiring, Drivers4Me's key features include hassle-free booking process, online payment options, short trips, diverse trip types, flexible scheduling, standardized driver uniforms for easy identification. The drivers undergo a thorough screening process that includes multiple rounds of background checks, rigorous physical and psychometric tests, as well as police verification. This ensures the safety and reliability of the drivers in providing their services. They also undergo driving checks for different car segments such as hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and luxury cars, and are assigned work accordingly. The platform offers an impressive fare structure that adapts to different circumstances, making it convenient for users. Additionally, customers can track their drivers in real-time through the app, ensuring transparency and peace of mind. The prompt arrival of drivers within just 25 minutes after booking is truly remarkable!

The app is currently available and fully functional in three vibrant cities - Kolkata, Delhi, and Hyderabad. There are plans in motion to expand its reach to other bustling cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune in the near future. The co-founders have a great vision for the company's future. They see it as a comprehensive solution that caters to all the needs of car owners. It's an impressive goal that shows their dedication to providing a holistic experience for their customers.

Drivers4Me and its significant contribution to the industry have earned Rajarshi the prestigious "RMB Entrepreneur Awards 2023". This recognition is well-deserved and a testament to their hard work and innovation. Rajarshi and Paramartha were also honoured with the "Distinguished Entrepreneur Award 2023" by IEM Kolkata for their exceptional work in this field.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)