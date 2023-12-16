Driving Economic Diplomacy between India and Vietnam

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 16: In a significant stride towards bolstering economic relations between India and the rest of Asia, the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), Dr Asif Iqbal, play a pivotal role at the Horasis Asia Meeting in Binh Duong, Vietnam. This esteemed gathering of business leaders, innovators, and policymakers is a platform for fostering collaboration, sharing insights, and exploring new avenues for economic cooperation.

Connecting Indian Businesses to the Global Landscape:

The Horasis Asia Meeting, in Binh Duong, is positioned as an ideal arena for IETO to engage in meaningful discussions on trade, investment, and innovation. The focus was on creating connections between Indian businesses and the dynamic markets of Asia. During the Horasis Asia Meeting, he actively participated in discussions addressing key economic trends, opportunities, and challenges facing the region. IETO, under Dr Iqbal's leadership, aimed to leverage this platform to promote bilateral trade, share valuable insights on India's economic landscape, and explore collaborative initiatives that will benefit both Indian and Asian businesses.

"This gathering provided a unique opportunity to foster partnerships, exchange ideas, and contribute to the growth of our economies. We look forward to strengthening existing relationships and establishing new connections that will drive economic progress for both India and Asia," said Dr Asif Iqbal, President of the IETO.

In a significant stride towards enhancing economic cooperation and fostering stronger ties between India and Vietnam, members of the Indian Economic Trade Organization participated in a series of business-to-business (B2B) meetings held in the vibrant port city of Hai Phong with the Global Genius Network. This event marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to boost trade relations between the two nations as delegates from various sectors explore opportunities for collaboration and mutual benefit with the city of Hai Phong's Strategic Significance.

As one of Vietnam's key economic and industrial hubs, Hai Phong holds strategic importance in the country's economic landscape. Its well-developed infrastructure, thriving seaport, and business-friendly environment make it an ideal destination for fostering international trade relations. The Indian delegation's decision to hold B2B meetings in Hai Phong reflects the recognition of the city's economic potential and its role as a gateway to the broader Vietnamese market. The delegation brought together key players from both the public and private sectors, fostering a comprehensive and inclusive approach to bilateral trade discussions.

One of the primary focuses of the B2B meetings was to explore synergies in manufacturing and technology. With India's prowess in information technology and Vietnam's rapidly growing manufacturing sector, there exists immense potential for collaboration in areas such as electronics, software development, and high-tech manufacturing. Services Sector and Skill Development.

The MOU signed in Hai Phong between the Indian Economic Trade Organization and their Vietnamese counterparts Global Genuius Network represented by Nguyen Phu marks a significant step forward in strengthening the economic ties between India and Vietnam. As both nations navigate the evolving global economic landscape, these meetings serve as a foundation for sustained growth and prosperity through mutual cooperation and understanding. The outcomes of these engagements are likely to yield tangible benefits for businesses, economies, and people on both sides, ushering in a new era of economic partnership between India and Vietnam. Nguyen Phu was appointed as the Vietnam Director of Asean India Trade Council

The Joint delegation embarked on a mission to meet with the Indian Ambassador in Vietnam- Sandeep Arya IFS. The primary objective of this meeting was to provide updates on their ongoing collaborations and explore new avenues to enhance bilateral trade between the two nations. A key focus was on identifying new investment opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology. The delegations sought the Indian Ambassador's support in promoting these opportunities to attract more investors from both sides. Beyond economic collaboration, the delegations expressed interest in promoting cultural and educational exchanges. Initiatives such as student exchange programs and cultural events were discussed to strengthen people-to-people ties.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)