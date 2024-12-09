Driving Innovation and Strategic Growth: Tanla Platforms Appoints Naiyya Saggi to Its Board of Directors

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9: Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790), a global leader in CPaaS, is pleased to announce the appointment of Naiyya Saggi to its Board of Directors. A visionary leader and accomplished entrepreneur, Naiyya brings extensive expertise in leveraging technology and consumer-first strategies to drive innovation and impact across industries.

As Co-Founder & Board Member of The Good Glamm Group and Founder of BabyChakra, Naiyya has built and scaled transformative ventures that have empowered millions of users. Her groundbreaking work has earned global recognition, including being featured in a prestigious Harvard Business School case study. Naiyya has also played a pivotal role in scaling The Good Glamm Group to unicorn status, with a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands.

Naiyya's leadership extends across sectors. She is an Independent Director on the Board of Welspun Living and an advisor to organizations like Steer World. She also serves as a Governing Council member of the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai, representing the $60 billion Mumbai tech ecosystem, and is on the Board of the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Association India, the India chapter of a global non-profit connecting over 18,500 Harvard alumni across 20 chapters.

Commenting on her appointment, Naiyya said: "Tanla has been at the forefront of transforming global communication with its innovative platforms and unwavering commitment to trust and transparency. I am thrilled to join the Board and collaborate with a team dedicated to building scalable, future-ready solutions."

Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO of Tanla, welcomed Naiyya, stating: "We are delighted to have Naiyya join Tanla's Board of Directors. Her exceptional track record in building and scaling consumer-first businesses, coupled with her passion for leveraging technology to drive impact, will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand globally."

Naiyya is a Harvard Business School graduate where she was a Fulbright and Tata Scholar. She began her career as a Management Consultant with McKinsey & Co. and later at The Bridgespan Group in Boston, specializing in scaling healthcare and education ventures. She is also a qualified lawyer, holding a BA.LLB (Hons) from the National Law School of India University (Bangalore).

Tanla Platforms looks forward to leveraging Naiyya's vision and expertise as the company continues to strengthen its position as a global pioneer in cloud communications.

With Naiyya's addition as an Independent Director, the Tanla Board now comprises seven members including, Uday Reddy, Founder, Chariman and CEO; Deepak Goyal, Chief Business Officer and Executive Director; Sanjay Kapoor, Non- Executive Director; Rahul Khanna, Lead Independent Director; Dr. RS Sharma, Independent Director and Francois Ortalo-Magne, Independent Director.

For more details, please refer to this link: https://bit.ly/3Zu5Cq8.

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India), Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,000 enterprises across various industries, including global tech giants like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla is recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS and is ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times. Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.

Safe Harbor

This information contains "forward-looking" statements, and these statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, market size and growth opportunities, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, plans for future operations, competitive position, technological capabilities, and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law.

This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data nor do we undertake to update such data after the date of this document.

