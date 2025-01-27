Driving Social Impact: Anudip Transforms Lives Through AI and Workforce 2.0 Skilling

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 27: Anudip Foundation, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to digital skilling and economic empowerment, hosted the event "Reskilling for Tomorrow: AI & Workforce 2.0" at the Science City Seminar Hall in Kolkata. This impactful event, highlighted the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in reshaping the future of work and reaffirmed Anudip's commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for marginalized youth.

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and DoNER, remarked "Honored to be at Anudip Foundation's 'Reskilling for Tomorrow' event, discussing the transformative power of AI. More than just technology, AI is about creating opportunities for all. By partnering with organizations like Anudip, we're building a skilled workforce and a fairer society. Recently, the inauguration of Anudip skilling centre at Baurghat on the occasion of 76th Repubic Day, ensured how Anudip will skill more youth for a digitized future. Together, let's ensure AI paves the way for an inclusive, brighter future."

Highlights from the Event:

* Certificate Distribution: Anudip students from Capgemini supported Digital Academy program were honoured with course completion certificates by Dr. Sukamta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and DoNER and Mr. Anurag Pratap, CSR Head at Capgemini along with other dignitaries.

* The Gender Report Unveiling: The Gender Report highlighting the Impact of Digital Livelihood Programs on Socio-economic and Behavioural Transformation was unveiled by the dignitaries and board members.

* Panel Discussions: Experts from industry, academia, and civil society convened to explore the significant impact of AI on employment. The discussions focused on collaborative efforts required to bridge skill gaps within marginalized communities and the role of AI in shaping future job markets.

* Student Celebrations: The event showcased the inspiring success stories of Anudip's beneficiaries, underlining the life-changing impact of its skilling programs in empowering youth with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital age.

* Future Vision: Forward-looking discussions were held on the importance of equipping youth with vital skills such as digital literacy, AI management, and critical thinking. The focus was on preparing the next generation for success in the rapidly evolving job market.

This event underscored the importance of technology and skill development in driving inclusive growth and fostering long-term social impact. As AI continues to revolutionize industries, Anudip is committed to partnering with more tech organizations to expand its AI skilling initiatives, further boosting employability among marginalized youth.

Monisha Banerjee, CEO of Anudip Foundation, states, "India's employment challenges demand inclusive solutions. At Anudip, we bridge the skill gap with practical training, empower marginalized communities for the evolving job market, and drive Digital Transformation 2.0 through deep tech programs, fostering sustainable economic empowerment."

About Anudip Foundation:

Anudip Foundation is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative digital and vocational skilling programs. Its mission is to provide sustainable livelihoods to marginalized communities, enabling them to succeed and thrive in the modern economy. Over its 17-year journey of social impact, the foundation has positively transformed the lives of more than 500,000 youth and empowered 200,000 women across India through its innovative digital and vocational skilling programs. Anudip has achieved a remarkable 70% job placement rate, creating sustainable livelihoods for underserved communities.

For further information, please contact: publicrelations@anudip.org

