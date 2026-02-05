Droom Announces Transformational Leap: From Marketplace to India's AI-Powered Everyday Super App for Automobiles

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 5: Droom, India's pioneering automobile marketplace founded by serial entrepreneur Sandeep Aggarwal, today announced its evolution into an AI-powered everyday super app for mobility - marking a defining moment for India's automotive ecosystem.

Reimagining Mobility for 400 Million Indians

Over the past 11 years, Droom has built a trusted and scalable technology platform for buying and selling automobiles online. Now, it's expanding far beyond that - evolving into a one-stop ecosystem that empowers users through AI-driven intelligence, convenience, and personalisation. From rentals, loans, insurance, and recycling to repair, roadside assistance, detailing, Fastag, and predictive vehicle management, the new Droom Super App brings every automobile-related service under one intelligent platform - seamlessly integrated, transparent, and hyper-personalised.

"Our expanded vision represents a transformative and deeply ambitious plan to unlock Droom's vast potential by creating a diversified, innovative, and tech heavy and asset light services. When we started Droom 11 years ago, the automobile market was still discovering digital trust and first time used car buyers. Today, it's about intelligence, personalisation, and seamless mobility," said Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO. "The industry has evolved through digitisation, premiumization, electrification, and mobility-as-a-service - and with heavy use of AI and tech, Droom is future-ready."

A Winning Formula for the Next Decade

Droom's evolution is not just a pivot - it's a culmination of a decade-long foundation built on trust, technology, and execution. With over $8 billion in transactions, 3.1mil transacting consumers, 885mil user of its patented and award willing pricing engine, a network of 23,000 dealers, 20,000 vehicle inspectors, and presence across 1,200 cities, Droom has already become India's largest and most trusted mobility platform.

Now, by integrating AI, automation, and analytics into every layer of its ecosystem, Droom aims to lead India's transition from fragmented mobility services to a connected, intelligent, and sustainable mobility future.

About Droom

Droom is India's largest AI-powered everyday super app for mobility, offering end-to-end solutions across the automobile lifecycle - including rental, buying, selling, insurance, loans, repair, maintenance, diagnostics, detailing, recycling, and lifecycle management of existing vehicles. Founded by Sandeep Aggarwal, Droom has empowered over 600,000 automobile buyers and 2.5 million service users, shaping transactions worth $8 billion to date.

With its deep technology stack, AI-driven analytics, and mission to simplify mobility for all, Droom is redefining how India drives - one intelligent journey at a time.

