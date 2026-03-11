Dynamic Entrepreneurs Driving Meaningful Growth with Their Businesses

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 11: In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, a new generation of entrepreneurs is emerging with ideas that go beyond profit to create meaningful impact. These dynamic leaders are not only building successful enterprises but are also redefining industries through innovation, resilience, and purpose-driven strategies. From embracing technology to addressing real-world challenges, they are shaping businesses that contribute to economic growth while delivering value to society.

Ashwani Kumar Sharma - Founder, ESIGN WEB SERVICES

Ashwani Kumar Sharma is the Founder and Director of eSign Web Services, a New Delhi-based digital marketing agency established in 2007. He is a digital marketing expert specializing in AI-powered SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Google Ads management, social media marketing, content writing, and web design and development. Under his leadership, the agency has delivered strategic digital solutions to businesses across 25+ countries, helping brands build strong online visibility and sustainable growth. Known for combining data-driven strategies with ethical marketing practices, Ashwani focuses on measurable performance and long-term brand authority. His consultative approach enables startups, SMEs, and enterprises to align marketing initiatives with clear business objectives and scalable digital transformation.

For more information, visit: https://www.esignwebservices.com

Amit Sharma - Founder, Technocratiq Digital

Amit Sharma, founder of Technocratiq, is redefining India's B2B landscape through 14 years of global expertise across the finance, healthcare, IT, and energy sectors. Since 2017, he has scaled impactful digital strategies for markets in the USA, UK, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

An alumnus of LBS and JCU, Amit integrates his digital transformation and marketing background into his signature "Think-Innovate-Quantify" (TIQ) framework. By embedding advanced Artificial Intelligence across these critical industries, he enables businesses to transcend traditional marketing boundaries, delivering hyper-personalized client experiences at a global scale while turning data-driven insights into measurable market leadership.

For more information, visit: https://technocratiq.com/

Mohit Gupta, Founder, MD & Chairman of Expression 360

Mohit Gupta, Founder, Managing Director & Chairman of Expression 360 Services India Limited, is a visionary entrepreneur shaping India's integrated communications ecosystem with strategic foresight and institutional discipline. With over 19 years of experience across advertising, media strategy, and government outreach, he has transformed the INS-accredited firm into a nationally trusted 360° communications enterprise empanelled with multiple central and state ministries and PSUs. Under his leadership, the company has delivered nationally awarded campaigns for SBI and BPCL, executed marquee platforms such as IITF 2024 and the Global Investors Summit 2025, and expanded operations across 25+ States and Union Territories. Known for governance-led growth, digital transformation, and scalable systems, he has grown the organization from 10 to over 200 professionals while actively steering capital structuring, leadership development, and the company's IPO roadmap

For more information, visit: https://www.expression360.in/

Ajaay Beell - Founder, Chessy Finops

Ajaay Beell is a seasoned financial expert and the driving force behind Chessy Finops, a firm focused on helping individuals and families make informed, long-term financial decisions. With over 15 years of experience, Ajaay has worked with 1,250+ clients across India and globally, including the USA, UAE, Singapore, UK, Canada, and Nigeria.

Known for his clarity of thought and practical frameworks, he helps people align their financial choices with life goals, bringing discipline and strategic rigor to personal finance. Ajaay regularly engages audiences through corporate sessions and industry events, sharing insights on investment behaviour, disciplined wealth creation, risk awareness, and retirement readiness. His approach is rooted in education, long-term thinking, and empowering individuals to build confidence around their financial lives. Ajaay's work has made an impact across diverse client segments and has established him as a trusted voice in financial empowerment.

For more information, visit - https://www.chessyfinops.com/

Rajinder Vashista - Chairman of Dev Bhoomi Group Companies

Rajinder Vashista, Chairman of the Dev Bhoomi Group Companies, continues to strengthen his presence in India's evolving entertainment landscape with the expansion of Grand Cinemaz into Moga, Punjab. Known for his focus on identifying high-potential growth markets, Vashista has steadily positioned Grand Cinemaz as a fast-growing cinema chain catering to audiences beyond metropolitan cities.

The upcoming multiplex at Orbit Mall reflects this vision, bringing premium cinematic infrastructure to an emerging urban centre. Designed to offer a refined movie-going experience, the property will feature luxurious seating, advanced projection and sound systems, along with a thoughtfully curated food and beverage offering.

Under Vashista's leadership, Grand Cinemaz has expanded across multiple cities, supported by a broader national growth strategy. The Moga launch represents another step in his approach of combining entertainment, accessibility, and community-centric experiences within India's fast-changing leisure economy.

For more information, visit - https://grandcinemaz.com/

Priya Singhi Jain - Co-Founder, Emerge Digital

Priya Singhi Jain, Co-Founder and Head of Design at Emerge Digital, brings over 15 years of experience in building design-led digital brands that combine aesthetics with measurable business outcomes. With expertise spanning user experience, visual design, and strategic thinking, she has worked closely with leading e-commerce brands to develop high-performing, conversion-focused websites grounded in user behavior and growth strategy. Through Emerge Digital, Jain collaborates with several US-based brands, helping them scale through thoughtful design systems, seamless user journeys, and performance-driven execution, while ensuring that creative decisions contribute directly to stronger brand perception and long-term business value.

For more information, visit - https://emergedigital.co/

Tarun Kakar, Founder - EZY Wise Services

Tarun Kakar is a wealth management strategist and registered Mutual Funds Distributor with over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is the Founder of EZY Wise Services (EWS), an independent investment solutions firm specializing in wealth management, insurance advisory, and family office services. Tarun advises individuals, HNIs, NRIs, and family-led businesses across India, helping them build disciplined, goal-oriented financial strategies. EWS today serves hundreds of families and is known for its personalized approach to portfolio management, retirement planning, and insurance solutions. Through investor education sessions, podcasts, and digital content, Tarun actively promotes financial awareness and encourages individuals to build long-term wealth through informed and responsible investing.

For more information, visit - https://www.linkedin.com/in/tarunkakar/

Mayan Bansal - Co-founder, The Blind Spot Media

Mayan Bansal, Co-Founder of The Blind Spot Media and Indian Business Times, is an AI-focused entrepreneur known for combining technology with creative marketing. With more than a decade of experience in branding and advertising, he has helped companies adopt AI-powered solutions that enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve marketing outcomes. His work includes developing AI marketing videos, AI agents, automation tools, and digital strategies that support business growth. Beyond technology, Mayan also leads a creative studio dedicated to personal branding, producing high-quality podcasts, professional shoots, and digital media content for entrepreneurs and professionals looking to build a strong presence across modern platforms.

For more information, visit - https://theblindspotmedia.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)