EAZY Launches Next-Gen Updates Across ERP, DMS, and SFA Platforms

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: EAZY, India's trusted enterprise technology partner, has launched a suite of transformative updates across its flagship platforms--EAZY ERP, EAZY DMS, and Recibo (SFA), with a mission to help businesses simplify operations, empower frontline teams, and scale with clarity.

Renowned for its agile, modular, and fully integrated business solutions, EAZY serves over 400,000 users across industries including FMCG, manufacturing, retail, and distribution. These product updates are designed to support enterprise leaders in making faster, data-driven decisions while streamlining critical business processes all within a single, unified ecosystem.

"At Eazy, we do not just build software. We focus on solving the real and everyday challenges that businesses face across departments and industries. These platform enhancements have been thoughtfully developed to improve how people work in every setting, whether on the factory floor, along warehouse shelves, inside busy sales vans, or around the boardroom table. It is about creating tools that are easy to use, support better decisions, and help people accomplish more with less effort," said Mr. Kunal Singhal, Managing Director, Eazy.

Staying true to its goal of making business simpler at every step, Eazy has introduced key updates across Eazy ERP V4, Eazy DMS V5, and Recibo 2.0 to better support the changing needs of today's businesses.

With the launch of Eazy ERP V4, the platform has evolved to offer enhanced accessibility and flexibility for modern enterprises. The upgrade empowers teams to stay connected and manage operations more efficiently, regardless of location--supporting today's dynamic, fast-moving business environments.

Built for visibility, velocity, and control, the new EAZY DMS V5 enhancements introduce advanced app access, powerful partner performance tools, and dashboard-based decision-making--all designed to help brands accelerate growth by seamlessly connecting every node in their distribution network.

Recibo 2.0 combines smart tools, AI-powered features, and on-the-go access into a single, easy-to-use platform. Designed to support frontline sales teams, it enhances field productivity by streamlining tasks, improving visibility, and enabling faster decision-making on the move. With everything integrated into one solution, teams can focus more on impactful execution and less on manual processes.

The new upgrades also deliver significant benefits for businesses:

* Improves the visibility of sales and helps companies add more geographies and more retailers to their distribution network--improving their sales.

* Helps find pilferage in scheme disbursement, which helps save money for the brand.

* Field force automation improves route planning and order suggestions--the sales team works in an optimised way, reducing the overall cost for the company.

These benefits are already being experienced by leading brands such as Crompton, BPCL, Prince Pipes, Hindware, Astral, Legrand, Schneider, MDH, Priyagold, and Bunge.

"These new rollouts show how closely we listen to our customers and how well we understand what growing businesses need. They are looking for mobility, automation, and insights they can act on. This is not just about new features. It is about giving teams the tools to move faster, think smarter, and stay ahead," Mr. Singhal added.

The latest updates deliver smarter workflows, sharper reporting, and better visibility--reflecting EAZY's commitment to building tools that put the user first. These upgrades aren't just about keeping up--they're about setting the pace for what modern ERP, DMS, and Recibo 2.0 should look like. The updates are now available with dedicated onboarding support, including personalised walkthroughs for enterprises ready to embrace the next wave of operational excellence.

About EAZY

EAZY is a leading provider of cloud-based ERP, DMS, and field sales automation platforms tailored for mid-sized and large enterprises. With industry-ready products and plug-and-play modules, EAZY helps businesses across India unlock operational efficiency, reduce costs, and make smarter, real-time decisions.

To learn more, visit: https://www.eazy.ai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)