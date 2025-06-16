EcoYou Powers 125 Bio-CBG Plants Worldwide, Reinforcing India's Green Tech Footprint

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Several Indian companies are setting up CBG plants in India, which include Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, Adani Group, EcoYou - Energy Division, Reliance Bioenergy and Oil India to name a few.

In a landmark stride toward sustainable industrial development, the Energy Division of EcoYou - Ecoboard Industries Limited, has emerged as a global leader in executing large-scale Biogas/CBG (Compressed Biogas) projects. With over 125 ultra-large-scale biogas digestor installations worldwide, EcoYou's installed projects process a cumulative annual capacity of 20 million cubic meters of industrial effluents--including dairy waste, spent-wash, and agro-waste--setting new benchmarks in environmental conservation and resource recovery.

India, an agriculture-rich and rapidly industrializing nation, faces increasing challenges from untreated solid waste like agro-fibers and liquid waste from industries. These issues pose serious threats to ecological health and public well-being. The need for efficient, large-scale waste treatment has never been more critical.

EcoYou's energy division is addressing this challenge head-on through proven technology collaborations. Its Dry Digestor systems, in partnership with Ruckert Naturgas (Germany), tackle solid waste, while Wet Digestor systems--based on Swiss technology--process high-load liquid waste. The company has also partnered with KP Engineering to deliver Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) solutions. Through these innovations, EcoYou transforms industrial waste into bio-CBG, contributing directly to environmental protection, energy security, and economic development.

EcoYou's Indian clients are now actively participating in the Government of India's SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) scheme, converting raw biogas into purified bio-CBG for industrial and vehicular use.

"At EcoYou, we help our customers turn waste into wealth. This is not just about meeting compliance--it's about preserving nature, protecting communities, and building a sustainable future," said G. Ramakrishna Raju, Managing Director at EcoYou. "Effluent treatment is no longer optional--it's essential for reducing dependence on fossil fuels like LPG and enabling circular economy practices. Our digestors alone help save approximately 0.5 million tons of coal annually, substantially cutting greenhouse gas emissions."

EcoYou's advanced biogas systems are powered by Sulzer-based Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR) technology, known for its robust, energy-efficient performance in complex industrial environments.

"In India, where industrial growth is accelerating, responsible solid and liquid waste management is vital to protect our rivers, groundwater, and ecosystems," added Praveen Gottumukkala, Technical Advisor at EcoYou. "Globally, our systems are helping industries reduce their carbon footprint while embracing circularity. This is not just environmental stewardship--it's sustainable progress that benefits the planet, people, and profits."

Beyond energy production, EcoYou's projects have far-reaching environmental and economic benefits. By enabling reuse of treated water, industries reduce their freshwater dependency and operational costs. The systems also support organic composting and sludge-to-energy conversion, aligning with India's sustainability priorities including the National Water Mission, Swachh Bharat, and multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Globally, countries like Germany, Japan, and the Netherlands have stringent discharge norms and high adoption of biogas and ZLD systems. Technologies such as membrane bioreactors (MBRs), advanced oxidation processes (AOPs), AI-enabled monitoring, and real-time analytics are increasingly common. Treated wastewater is reused in agriculture, and sludge is processed into energy or compost, supported by strong digital infrastructure and regulatory enforcement.

India is fast catching up. Adoption of dry and wet digestors and ZLD technologies is growing, especially among large industries. However, challenges such as cost sensitivity and limited awareness hinder adoption in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Although the government mandates Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), consistent data integrity and enforcement still require strengthening.

Despite these gaps, the shift toward resource recovery and renewable energy like CBG is gaining traction. More corporates are integrating bio-CBG projects into their ESG and CSR frameworks, making sustainability part of their core strategy.

Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, EcoYou is playing a pivotal role in shaping India's environmental and industrial future. By serving clients in sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, distilleries, and food processing, EcoYou is ensuring that industrial progress and ecological responsibility go hand in hand.

