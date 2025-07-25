EcoYou Powers India's Energy Independence with Global Biogas Growth Ahead of BioEnergy Global 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: EcoYou - the Energy Division of Ecoboard Industries Limited - has solidified its position as a global leader in Compressed Biogas (CBG) solutions, with over 125 large-scale biogas digestor installations operating across the world. These systems treat more than 20 million cubic meters of industrial effluents annually, converting waste from dairy, distillery, and agro-industries into clean, renewable energy.

EcoYou will showcase these innovations at BioEnergy Global 2025, to be held in New Delhi from July 29-31, where it joins leading energy companies, policymakers, and technology providers shaping the future of bioenergy.

EcoYou's Indian clients are now actively participating in the Government of India's SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) scheme, converting raw biogas into purified bio-CBG for industrial and vehicular use.

"At EcoYou, we help our customers turn waste into wealth," said G. Ramakrishna Raju, Managing Director of EcoYou. "Effluent treatment is no longer optional--it's essential for industrial sustainability. Our systems save around 500,000 tons of coal annually, substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

EcoYou's Dry Digestor Systems, in partnership with Ruckert Naturgas (Germany), tackle solid waste, while Wet Digestor systems--based on Swiss technology--process high-load liquid waste. The company has also partnered with KP Engineering to deliver Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) solutions. Through these innovations, EcoYou transforms industrial waste into bio-CBG, contributing directly to environmental protection, energy security, and economic development.

EcoYou's advanced biogas systems are powered by Sulzer-based Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR) technology, known for its robust, energy-efficient performance in complex industrial environments.

"Globally, our systems are helping industries reduce their carbon footprint while embracing circularity. This is not just environmental stewardship--it's sustainable progress that benefits the planet, people, and profits" says Praveen Gottumukkala, Technical Advisor at EcoYou.

Beyond energy production, EcoYou's projects have far-reaching environmental and economic benefits. By enabling reuse of treated water, industries reduce their freshwater dependency and operational costs. The systems also support organic composting and sludge-to-energy conversion, aligning with India's sustainability priorities including the National Water Mission, Swachh Bharat, and multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Globally, countries like Germany, Japan, and the Netherlands have stringent discharge norms and high adoption of biogas and ZLD systems. Technologies such as membrane bioreactors (MBRs), advanced oxidation processes (AOPs), AI-enabled monitoring, and real-time analytics are increasingly common. Treated wastewater is reused in agriculture, and sludge is processed into energy or compost, supported by strong digital infrastructure and regulatory enforcement.

India is fast catching up. Adoption of dry and wet digestors and ZLD technologies is growing, especially among large industries. More corporates are integrating bio-CBG projects into their ESG and CSR frameworks, making sustainability part of their core strategy.

Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, EcoYou is playing a pivotal role in shaping India's environmental and industrial future. By serving clients in sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, distilleries, and food processing, EcoYou is ensuring that industrial progress and ecological responsibility go hand in hand.

