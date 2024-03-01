EdTalk World Conference 2024 New Delhi, India- Powered by IMM Business School: Illuminates cutting-edge insights in the Global Education Industry

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 1: The EdTalk World Conference, held at Hotel Le Meridien, Windsor Pl, New Delhi, India, Powered by IMM Business School on 22nd and 23rd February 2024, marked its successful conclusion with an overwhelming response from the top professionals of the global educational fraternity.

In its inaugural edition, the conference was both Sponsored by SEYEV as a Diamond Sponsor and SIBA Campus of Sri Lanka as a Prominent Sponsor. The Association of Indian Principals and Skills Reform joined as Supporting and Strategic Partners.

Day 1 - 22nd February 2024:

The conference commenced with the registration of over 300 global attendees participating both physically and virtually. After a Welcome Tea and One-on-One Introduction, the first keynote speech on "Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Educational Institutions" set the tone. The day continued with insightful discussions in panel sessions covering topics like "Beyond Borders: Globalisation and Internationalisation of Higher Education" and "Creating an Optimal Learning Environment: Balancing Scalability and Personalisation for a Non-linear, Flexible Education." Dr. Chetna Sabharwal delivered a keynote speech on "How Education Will Contribute to the Future Creator Economy." The day concluded with panel discussions on "Reinventing the K-12 School System" and "Effect of Large Language Models and ChatGPT on Teaching, Assessment, and Research in Education." The final panel discussed "The Role of Play in Early Childhood Education."

The Day 1 Awards Ceremony honoured Dr. Karandeep Singh, Director of Academics, and Business Development at Indus Trust, as the first awardee in the Senior Secondary School category of the EdFalcon Global Awards.

Day 2 - 23rd February 2024:

The second day began with the registration process and featured panel discussions on "The Future of Soft Skills Development: Innovation, Trends, and Opportunities for Promoting Lifelong Learning and Success" and "Revolutionizing Education: Immersive Technologies and Entrepreneurship." On this day, there were two Keynote speeches by two senior Industry Leaders, who were Dr. GV Rao, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India & Vice-President of Indian Society of International Law, and Dr. Dilip Nandkeolyar, Director of IMM Business School, who addressed on the topics "Higher Education in India: A Paradigm Shift in a Globalised World" and "Why Industry-Academia Collaborations Matter." Panel discussions followed on "From Classrooms to Boardrooms: The Role of Education & Business Partnerships in Bridging the Skills Gap" and "Mental Health & Well-being in Education: Strategies for Support."

The highlight of the day was the Awards Distribution Ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions across various categories in the global education industry. The awardees included:

* R P Goenka International School: Rising Institute of the Year 2024 (K12).

* Eduisfun Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: Emerging EdTech Company of the Year 2024 (Adaptive Learning Technology).

* Capt. Preetham Madhukar, Founder, Skills Beyond Education: Emerging Mentor of the Year 2024.

* Denagran Reddy, Lecturer, Red And Yellow Creative School Of Business: Emerging Educator of the Year 2024 (Business Information Systems).

* WC Chhabra, Chief Executive, Professional Supports: Emerging Education Consultant of the Year 2024.

* Pacific World School: Emerging International School of the Year 2024 (K12).

* Aditi Singhal, CEO, Dynamic Minds Group: Leading Educator of the Year 2024 (Memory & Soft Skills).

* Mansi Srivastava, Principal, Kipina Kids Indonesia- A Finland International School: Leading Education Administrator of the Year 2024 (Pre-Schools & Day Care).

* Shivneri School & Junior College: Leading Education Institute of the Year 2024 (Senior Secondary Education).

* Buddhini Samarakkody, Instructor / Author, Linkedin Learning / Pluralsight: Leading Ed Tech Enabler Of The Year 2024 (Content Creation).

* SEYEV: Leading Organization Of The Year 2024 (Philanthropy In Education).

* Anubha Matele, Life Skills Coach: Leading Trainer of the Year 2024 (Life Skills Training).

* Ranen Alsariei, Director Of The Department Of Talent And Creativity Unit, Tabouk University: Leading Educator of the Year 2024 (Higher Education).

* Prof. Dr. Janki Dodiya, Researcher or Academics: Leading Researcher of the Year 2024 (New Age Technology).

* EKSAQ: Inspiring K12 Platform of the Year 2024 (Specialized Courses).

* Prof. Dr. Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Provost & Chief Academic Officer, Berlin School Of Business And Innovation: Inspiring Education Administrator of The Year 2024 (Higher Education).

* ESOFT Metro Campus: Inspiring University Of The Year 2024 (Higher Education).

* Upali M Sedere, Rector & Chief Executive Officer, Siba Campus: Inspiring Educator of the Year 2024.

* Prof. Dr. Gurbir Singh Khera, Ex-Associate Professor - Finance, Panel(S) Private Universities In NCR, Examiner, Manav Rachna University, Faridabad: Inspiring Educator of the Year 2024 (Finance).

* Mohamed Yasir, Life Coach / Career Guidance, Mind Smart Academy: Inspiring Educator.

