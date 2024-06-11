EGBC 2024 showcases innovation, creativity, and leadership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: Jeya Malhotra, a 10th grader from the Air Force School in Bengaluru, with an outstanding pitch on her proposal 'Khwaish,' has won the eduVelocity Global Business Challenge 2024 (EGBC). The business competition for high schoolers organized by eduVelocity Global showcased the creativity and leadership abilities of 109 students who enthusiastically pitched creative and impactful projects and innovative business ideas to take home the grand cash prize of Rs 15,000.

"Thank you for the support, team EGBC. This was a very enriching experience. The faculty was extremely cooperative and helpful," said Jeya.

A tie for the first runner-up position resulted in team Floral Fusion Jam and Avnoor Singh's Fiscal Falcon receiving a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. Sehreen and Saumya from team Hustle Squad secured the second runner-up position for the "Nari Nidhi" app. Their innovative project earned them a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

One of the judges, Mr. Manikkan, Executive Director and CEO of Radiance Renewables Private Ltd., applauded the event, saying it is "not just about drafting an idea and pitching it to us. What really stands out is the action, execution, and the greater vision of finance involved in the idea."

eduVelocity's Managing Partner, founder, and EGBC mentor, Mr. Vinu Warrier, said, "Our youth population, so-called demographic dividend advantage, can only prove to be a force for positive economic and social change in our country if they find the right opportunities at the right time to express their innovation, creativity, and leadership. EGBC is one such excellent opportunity, like many outstanding entrepreneurial opportunities across the country, that seeks to connect students who believe business can be a force for good to experienced entrepreneurs, experts, and business leaders, eager, willing and able to help transform their business ideas into reality by mentoring them across every aspect of the entrepreneurial journey." He added that at eduVelocity, EGBC is one of many wonderful opportunities students find to develop and add value to their college application profiles, which is an important step toward receiving acceptances from their best-fit universities worldwide and in India.

One of the participants, Arya Nayyar from Chitkara International School Chandigarh, said EGBC was a wonderful and enriching experience. "I learned many exciting things from this program. Thank you, Team eduVelocity, for giving me the opportunity to be a part of EGBC."

EGBC 2024, the 4th chapter of the yearly event by Eduvelocity for budding entrepreneurs/ students, is a testament to the organization's commitment to student success. Through organizing such global events as EGBC and a dedicated team of counselors who work on personalized life skills and admissions processes, eduVelocity plays a crucial role in helping students in life skills development, profile building, and securing admissions offers from their best-fit universities across the globe. From 2015-2024, eduVelocity has assisted hundreds of students from India and 7 other countries who have received 4234 Admission Offers to 18 countries with Scholarships worth USD $41 Million.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)