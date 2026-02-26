Electrolux Expands Retail Presence with Launch of Exclusive Brand Store in Dehradun

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Electrolux, the global Swedish home appliance brand with over a century of expertise in shaping living for the better, has announced the launch of its exclusive Brand Store in Dehradun in partnership with A Star Enterprise. The new store marks a significant step in strengthening Electrolux's retail presence in India and bringing its premium appliance portfolio closer to consumers in Uttarakhand.

The Dehradun Brand Store offers an immersive experience of Electrolux's signature Scandinavian design philosophy combined with sustainable, intuitive innovation. Built around the pillars of Taste, Care and Well-being, the store enables customers to explore a thoughtfully curated range of appliances designed to enhance modern lifestyles.

Over the past few years, Electrolux has steadily expanded its footprint in India, introducing products that blend aesthetic simplicity with intelligent functionality. The Dehradun launch reflects the brand's focus on emerging growth markets and its commitment to delivering elevated home experiences to discerning consumers.

The store showcases a comprehensive range of appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners, air purifiers and vacuum cleaners. It also highlights Electrolux's Built-in kitchen range comprising ovens, hobs, cooker hoods, warming drawers and coffee machines - offering integrated solutions for contemporary homes.

Designed to provide an interactive retail journey, the store allows customers to engage directly with products in lifestyle-inspired settings. From exploring freshness-preserving refrigeration technologies to experiencing the versatility of steam-assisted ovens, visitors can better understand how Electrolux appliances are engineered to simplify daily routines while delivering superior performance and sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudhir Patil, Commercial Director, Electrolux India, said, "We are delighted to bring the Electrolux Brand Store experience to Dehradun. As we continue to expand our footprint in India, our focus remains on delivering intuitive, sustainable and premium appliances that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers. Through this partnership, we aim to offer customers in the region a holistic and immersive brand experience."

Commenting on the association, Mr. Abhinav Sharma from A Star Enterprise said, "We are proud to partner with Electrolux to introduce this exclusive Brand Store in Dehradun. Electrolux is globally renowned for its design excellence and technological innovation, and we are confident that customers in the region will appreciate the premium experience and advanced solutions the brand offers. We look forward to building strong and lasting relationships with consumers here."

The store will also host live demonstrations and interactive engagement activities, enabling customers to better understand product features and make informed purchase decisions. Supported by trained product specialists and service professionals, the outlet ensures personalized consultation and reliable after-sales support.

With the launch of the Dehradun Brand Store, Electrolux reinforces its commitment to bringing world-class design and innovation to homes across India. The new outlet reflects the brand's vision of shaping living for the better - delivering appliances that seamlessly combine performance, sustainability and timeless Scandinavian aesthetics.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)