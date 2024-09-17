electronica India, productronica India, and SEMICON India 2024 Elevate India's Electronics Ecosystem as Southeast Asia's Largest Industry Platform for Electronics

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 17: The 2024 edition of electronica India, productronica India and SEMICON India 2024 concluded with a historic success as Southeast Asia's largest platform for electronics industry. The three-day trade fair was a hive of activity as visitors eagerly explored the latest products and technologies from leading suppliers. 839 companies from 29 countries showcased their innovations, while the trade fairs drew 45,532 trade visitors and facilitated over 2,000 buyer-seller meetings. Hosted at the India Expo Mart Ltd. (IEML), this milestone event played a pivotal role in advancing India's electronics industry by providing a crucial platform for stakeholders across the electronics value chain to connect, collaborate, and innovate.

The presence of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, emphasized the increasing global importance of India's electronics and semiconductor sectors.

The event was further elevated by the participation of Yogi Adityanath, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, along with Jitin Prasada, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, underscored the government's commitment to fostering a robust and innovative electronics sector in India. The participation of Priyank Kharge, Minister of IT & BT, Karnataka, further highlighted the collaborative efforts across states to drive technological growth and innovation.

Reflecting on the success of the trade fairs, Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India, states, "electronica India and productronica India 2024 have been a tremendous success, reflecting the dynamic growth of India's electronics industry. The impressive turnout and innovative showcases, along with our collaboration with SEMICON India, underscore the event's leading role in developing the electronics ecosystem in India. The new features, including the 'e-Future conference' and 'Embedded NEXT,' have further elevated the experience, providing vital opportunities for industry leaders to connect and explore emerging trends."

Dr Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO, Messe Munchen, echoed this sentiment. He said, "The impressive outcomes of electronica India, productronica India, and SEMICON India 2024 highlight the vitality of the Indian electronics manufacturing sector. The substantial increase in exhibitor and visitor participation emphasizes the sector's growing significance. The co-location with SEMICON India, MatDispens, and IPCA Expo has cemented the event's status as India's premier electronics industry platform."

Exhibitor testimonials

"electronica India and productronica India 2024 has been a good platform for Renesas in showcasing our latest innovations to a highly engaged and diverse audience. The scale of the event and the quality of the visitors exceeded our expectations. We were able to establish meaningful connections with potential partners and customers. The networking opportunities allowed us to discuss the future of the electronics industry, while the buyer-seller forums created a direct path to tangible business growth," Malini Narayanamoorthi, India Country Head, Renesas.

"Participating in electronica India this year was a remarkable experience for us. The event provided unmatched opportunities to connect with decision-makers throughout the electronics supply chain. The volume of visitors and the meaningful discussions we had with industry professionals, government officials, and technical experts were truly invaluable. The energy and enthusiasm within the halls reaffirmed India's growing importance in the global electronics and semiconductor ecosystem," Daphne Tien, Vice President - APAC Marketing and Business Development, Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Supporting program - Conferences and Forums

This edition featured a diverse array of cuttiedge technology solutions and hosted several key conferences on critical aspects of the electronics industry. Highlights included the CEO Forum on MSME-led component manufacturing, the SEMICON India Conference on semiconductor challenges, and the India Display Manufacturing Conference on digital displays. Additionally, the India PCB Tech Conference focused on PCB manufacturing strategies, the Conference on e- Mobility outlined India's electric vehicle vision, and the Innovation Forum and e-Future conference showcased groundbreaking advancements and future trends in electronics.

The Buyer-Seller Forum facilitated over 2,000 B2B meetings, creating invaluable opportunities for buyers and sellers to forge new connections and drive business growth. Some of the leading participants in the forum were Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Hella, Bosch, Samsung, Hitachi, JIO, AMETEK, Ather, Tata motors, Ultraviolette, Continental and Noise.

Buyer testimonials

"Attending electronica India and productronica India 2024 was an enriching experience for me and my team. With exhibitors from 29 countries and an overwhelming number of innovations on display, it provided us with a holistic view of the latest advancements in the electronics and semiconductor industries. The buyer-seller meetings were particularly valuable, enabling us to engage directly with key manufacturers and suppliers to discuss customized solutions for our business needs. The event created an environment conducive to real business transactions and networking, and we left with several promising partnerships that will drive our growth in the coming years," SK Pandey, GM Supply Chain, Maruti Suzuki.

"The scale and diversity of electronica India and productronica India 2024 were truly impressive. We were able to connect with both established industry leaders and innovative startups, giving us insights into cuttiedge technologies and solutions. The quality of the exhibits, combined with the high- calibre professionals in attendance, made this event an excellent platform for scouting new suppliers and forging strategic partnerships. What stood out most was the depth of industry knowledge exchanged, which made every interaction more valuable and meaningful. We are already looking forward to participating next year," Gurdeep Singh, Deputy General Manager - Strategic Sourcing Group, India, Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

electronica India and productronica India were supported by prominent industry associations such as the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), SEMI, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), and India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).

Emphasizing its partnerships with the trade fairs over the years, Rajoo Goel, Secretary General of the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), remarks, "ELCINA's association with electronica India and productronica India 2024 reflects its dedication to advancing the Indian electronics sector. This event provides a unique platform for showcasing our industry's capabilities, fostering partnerships, and driving innovation. By collaborating with this prestigious trade fair, we aim to highlight the growth and potential of India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem and support its evolution into a global leader."

Following this landmark edition, electronica India and productronica India will return to Bengaluru from September 17-19, 2025, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

