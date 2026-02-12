ElevateX 2026, Marking a New Chapter in Human Centric and Intelligent Automation

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11: Teradyne Robotics today hosted ElevateX 2026 in Bengaluru - its flagship industry forum bringing together Universal Robots (UR) and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) to spotlight the next phase of human-centric, collaborative, and intelligent automation shaping India's manufacturing and intralogistics landscape.

Designed as a high-impact platform for industry leadership and ecosystem engagement, ElevateX 2026 convened 25+ CEO/CXO leaders, technology experts, startups, and medias, reinforcing how Indian enterprises are progressing from isolated automation pilots to scalable, business-critical deployments. Ots)

Teradyne Robotics emphasized the rapidly expanding role of flexible and intelligent automation in enabling enterprises to scale confidently and safely. With industrial collaborative robots (cobots) and autonomous mobile robots (amr's) becoming mainstream across sectors, the company underlined its commitment to driving advanced automation, skill development, and stronger industry-partner ecosystems in India.

The event showcased several real-world automation applications featuring cobots and amr's across key sectors including Automotive, F & B, FMCG, Education, and Logistics. These demos highlighted the ability of Universal Robots and MiR to help organizations scale quickly, redeploy easily, and improve throughput and workforce efficiency.

Showcasing high-demand applications from palletizing and welding to material transport, machine tending, and training, the demonstrations reflected how Teradyne Robotics enables faster ROI, simpler deployment, and safe automation across high-mix and high-volume operations.

Speaking at the event, James Davidson, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Teradyne Robotics, said, "Automation is entering a defining era - one where intelligence, flexibility, and human-centric design are no longer optional, but fundamental to how businesses innovate, scale, and compete. AI is transforming robots from tools that simply execute tasks into intelligent collaborators that can perceive, learn, and adapt in dynamic environments. In India, we are witnessing a decisive shift from experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption, and ElevateX 2026 reflects this momentum - bringing the ecosystem together to explore how collaborative and intelligent automation can become a strategic growth engine for both established enterprises and the next generation of startups."

Poi Toong Tang, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific, Teradyne Robotics, added, "India is rapidly emerging as one of the most important and dynamic automation markets in Asia Pacific. Organizations today are not just looking to automate - they are looking to build operations that are flexible, resilient, and future-ready. The demand is for modular automation that delivers faster ROI and can evolve alongside business needs. Through Universal Robots and MiR, we are enabling end-to-end automation across production and intralogistics, helping Indian companies scale with confidence and compete on a global stage."

Sougandh K.M., Business Director - South Asia, Teradyne Robotics, said, "India's automation journey will be defined by collaboration across its ecosystem -- by partners, system integrators, startups, and skilled talent working together to turn technology into real impact. At Teradyne Robotics, our belief is simple: automation should be for anyone and anywhere, and robots should enable people to do better work, not work like robots. Our focus is on automating tasks that are dull, dirty, and dangerous, while helping organizations improve productivity, safety, and quality. ElevateX 2026 is about lowering barriers to adoption and building long-term capability in India, making automation practical, scalable, and accessible, and positioning Teradyne Robotics as a trusted partner in every stage of that growth journey ."

Customer Case Story Testimonial/Teaser

A key highlight of ElevateX 2026 was the spotlight on customer success and Origin stood out. As a fast-growing U.S. construction tech startup, they shared how partnering with Universal Robots is driving measurable impact through improved productivity, stronger safety and consistently high-quality project outcomes powered by collaborative automation.

Yogesh Ghaturle is the Co-founder and CEO of Origin, said "Our goal is to bring true autonomy to the construction site, transforming how the world builds. Executing this at scale requires a technology stack where every component operates with absolute predictability. Universal Robots provides the robust, operational backbone we need. With their cobots handling the mechanical precision, we are free to focus on deploying our intelligent systems in the real world."

ABOUT TERADYNE ROBOTICS

Teradyne Robotics is a global leader in advanced robotics, dedicated to revolutionizing manufacturing processes through innovation in collaborative and mobile robotic technology.

Teradyne Robotics companies, Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) empower businesses of all sizes to enhance operational efficiency by integrating the power of machines with human talent. Our comprehensive range of solutions enables companies to optimize manufacturing processes, leading to improved product quality, and increased productivity, while greatly improving worker safety.

Teradyne Robotics is a division of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and advanced robotics. For more information, visit www.teradyne.com.

www.universal-robots.com and www.mobile-industrial-robots.com, Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)