Elixir Consulting Rebrands as Grafton Recruitment in India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 9: Elixir Consulting, a recruitment firm and a subsidiary of GI Group Holding, has rebranded as Grafton Recruitment, aligning with the global identity and strategic direction of its parent company. This transition is part of the company's move to unify its international recruitment service lines under the globally recognised Grafton brand, bringing consistency, scale, and operational excellence across markets.

With a strong reputation for assisting companies in advancing through customized talent strategies, Grafton Recruitment has solidified its position as a leading recruitment agency in Central and Eastern Europe. Grafton employs more than 800 recruitment specialists and operates 27 locations. The company now extends its tradition and skills from more than 40 years of international experience to India, greatly benefiting businesses looking for specialized, scalable, and dependable hiring solutions.

The rebranding aims to unify Gi Group Holding's recruitment service lines while expanding Grafton's footprint into the Indian market. It underscores the group's commitment to delivering consistent hiring solutions across geographies and provides Indian clients with access to global talent networks, advanced sourcing technologies, and specialised industry expertise.

Sonal Arora, Country Manager, GI Group Holding, said, "Our team, relationships, and commitment remain unchanged; what evolves is our capability. As Grafton, we are better positioned to support clients with global networks, digital tools, and deep domain knowledge."

Maya Nair, Executive Director, Grafton Recruitment, said, "We are combining our strong local expertise with global capabilities to offer clients a more integrated and future-facing approach to hiring. Additionally, it gives our employees access to global frameworks, technology, and learning opportunities, enabling them to create an even bigger impact."

In India, the brand will continue to serve a broad spectrum of industries, including IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Consumer, Retail, E-commerce, Engineering, Power, Oil & Gas, and Shared Services. The rebranding brings access to a wider talent pool, advanced sourcing technologies, to name a few and proven recruitment practices.

With 40+ years of global experience, Grafton specializes in White collar Junior to senior level hiring, serving organisations of all sizes. By adopting the Grafton name, an Indian business, enhances its ability to offer cross-border talent solutions, expanded sector coverage, and digital sourcing capabilities, while continuing to serve clients with the same leadership and team they have relied on under the Elixir banner.

For existing clients and candidates, the rebranding has no operational impact. The team structure and service quality remain intact, with the added benefit of enhanced scale and capabilities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)