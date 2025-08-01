Embassy REIT Leases Record 2.0 Million Square Feet in Q1 FY2026

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1: Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) ('Embassy REIT'), India's first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, reported results today for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Ritwik Bhattacharjee, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said,

"We are delighted to report a strong start to FY2026, with 2.0 msf of leasing this quarter and growing momentum in Chennai. Our revenue grew 13% YoY, and distributions grew by 4% YoY, reflecting the continued strength of our portfolio. We also raised Rs. 4,225 crores of debt at a blended coupon of 7.18% to opportunistically take advantage of a favorable rate environment, and to position the REIT well for future growth opportunities."

The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited ('EOPMSPL'), Manager to Embassy REIT, at its Board Meeting held earlier today, declared a distribution of Rs. 550 crores or Rs. 5.80 per unit for Q1 FY2026. The record date for the Q1 FY2026 distribution is August 05, 2025, and the distribution will be paid on or before August 12, 2025.

Business Highlights

* Leased 2.0 msf across 25 deals in Q1 FY2026, up 9% YoY. This includes ~1.0 msf of new leases, 360k sf of renewals and 665k sf of pre-leases

* Strong pre-leasing activity led by Chennai, with over 500k sf pre-leased, including to a leading global healthcare company

* Over 90% occupancy across all Bengaluru assets (75% of Gross Asset Value); 10 of 14 properties above 90%, including 6 at 100% occupancy. GCCs remain key drivers, contributing 64% of rentals

Financial Highlights

* Grew Revenue from Operations by 13% YoY to Rs. 1,060 crores and Net Operating Income (NOI) by 15% YoY to Rs. 872 crores

* Delivered Distributions of Rs. 550 crores or Rs. 5.80 per unit, up 4% YoY

* Raised Rs. 4,225 crores of debt at a blended coupon of 7.18%. This includes a Rs. 750 crore NCD issuance at a 6.97% coupon, which is the lowest rate achieved by the REIT in the last four years

Operational & Growth Highlights

* Entered binding documents for divestment of ~376k square feet of two strata owned blocks at Embassy Manyata in Bengaluru as part of strategic capital recycling

* Received an invitation to offer from Embassy Developments Limited for a potential ~3.3 msf commercial project in Whitefield, Bengaluru; under evaluation per regulations and governance protocols

* Current development pipeline of 6.1 msf in Bengaluru & Chennai, around 60% pre-leased, reflecting strong forward demand

About Embassy REIT

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust and the largest office REIT in Asia, by area. Embassy REIT owns and operates a 51.2 msf portfolio of 14 office parks in India's best-performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region ('NCR') and Chennai. Embassy REIT's portfolio comprises 40.4 msf completed operating area and is home to 274 of the world's leading companies. The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including four operational business hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100 MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants. Embassy REIT's industry leading ESG program has received multiple accolades from renowned global institutions and was awarded a 5-star rating both from the British Safety Council and GRESB. Embassy REIT was included in the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, making it the first REIT in India to be recognised for its sustainability initiatives by a leading global benchmark. For more information, please visit www.embassyofficeparks.com.

